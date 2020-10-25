Entertainment

The Way Rock the Vote altered the Way Young People View Politics

October 25, 2020
1 Min Read
How Rock the Vote Changed the Way Young People View Politics

Everything started with one picture: some bikini-clad Madonna wrapped in an American flag. )

“Truth is where you will find it. Eliminate and vote” the artist down it”Vogue”-fashion as two amateurs waved flags .” Dr. King, Malcolm X, freedom of speech is equally as great as sex.”

Afterward, she sent her closing tantalizing line:”And in case you do not vote, you are likely to have a spanking.”

Along with this, Rock the Vote had published its very first PSA.

If Madonna was expecting to evoke a response from the American public, she got her wish. The pop superstar put off a flurry of complaint, together with the Veterans of Foreign Wars company telling her, according to The New York Times, of”desecration of the flag”

However, since the singer’s publicist, Liz Rosenberg, said at the moment,”This was surely not Madonna’s intention in any way. My perception is that wrap the American flag is not insulting. It’s very important that individuals have to vote. She is attempting to find this message into a funny, dramatic manner. But she is very serious about this situation ”

About the author

View All Posts
Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment