The way Priyanka Chopra shifted altered her diet plan to get Mary Kom

Being a performer is surely not a simple job especially in the current times. Aside from gruelling shooting and advertising programs, you also will need to look after your physique. Matters get much more complex if you need to change your daily diet for a specific function.

In earlier times we have seen celebrities move on extreme diets to match their role in the movie. 1 such individual is Priyanka Chopra who altered her body because of his or her part from the Mary Kom biopic. Aside from the clear strength and operational training, Priyanka followed a diet full of protein together with maintaining her hydration check. In a meeting with a top daily, her coach Samir Jaura talked about her diet plan into additional detail. He explained,”Each diet has been broken down and ordered. It ended up being a system actual boxers would accompany along with junk food only moved from their window… She missed out for her work ”