The Way Gillian Anderson & Olivia Colman Broke the Ice at the Collection of’The Crown’

November 8, 2020
1 Min Read
“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers Talked with Gillian Anderson, Who’s playing British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher about the Newest season of”The Crown.”

When asked how it had been to use Olivia Colman, Gillian stated,”At one stage, she asked me to dance. I believe that it had been to Beyoncé.”

That is not all! “Extra” additionally offers Gillian’s new Harper’s Bazaar cover and photo shoot at Richard Phibbs, also Jenn talked with her co-star Emma Corrin, who plays with Princess Diana. Watch!

Season 4 of”The Crown” flows November 15.

Check out Anderson’s Harper’s Bazaar meeting .

