The Way Beyoncé Discusses the Realities of the Planet for Her Children

November 2, 2020
Beyoncé is the”disposition 4 eva.”

The mythical singer is famous for keeping her private life very private. Nonetheless, in a rare and candid interview with British Vogue that the Ivy Park founder opened about increasing her three children: Blue Ivy Carter, 8, and twins, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter, 3.

When asked how she has developed as a parent, particularly this year with all the Black Lives Issue motion and the continuing coronavirus pandemic,” The Lion King performer said,”I’ve become a singer. Blue is extremely intelligent, and she’s aware that there’s a change, but it’s my job for a parent to do my very best to maintain her planet as safe and positive as could be for the eight-year-old.”

“My very best advice would be to appreciate them tougher than ever before. I let my son know that she’s never too young to bring about changing the world,” the artist lasted. “I never dismiss her ideas and feelings, and that I always check in with her understand how that is impacting her.”

