Entertainment

The Wanted’s Tom Parker & Wife Welcome 2nd Baby Amid His Cancer Struggle

October 27, 2020
1 Min Read
The Wanted's Tom Parker & Wife Welcome 2nd Baby Amid His Cancer Battle

following his wellbeing conflict, Tom Parker has discovered something to observe. 

Within an Oct. 27 meeting on Lorraine, The Desired  bandmate Max George verified that Parker and spouse Kelsey Hardwick welcomed their second child.  The subject came up following bunch Lorraine Kelly requested regarding Parker, that shared before this month he’s already been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

“I talked to him and he is doing great; he is doing good,” George responded. “Kelsey gave birth to another child a week. Thus, yeah, he is a fighter. Therefore, Tom will probably be right. If he is seeing the way…like you ”

Parker is currently a father to daughter Aurelia Rose Parker, that had been created in June 2019. The singer announced in May that she’d be receiving a sibling, latering affirming he and Hardwick were expecting a boy.

Back in October, Parker and his wife shared his own tragic identification on Instagram and noticed he had already begun treatment.

About the author

View All Posts
Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment