The Wanted’s Tom Parker & Wife Welcome 2nd Baby Amid His Cancer Struggle

following his wellbeing conflict, Tom Parker has discovered something to observe.

Within an Oct. 27 meeting on Lorraine, The Desired bandmate Max George verified that Parker and spouse Kelsey Hardwick welcomed their second child. The subject came up following bunch Lorraine Kelly requested regarding Parker, that shared before this month he’s already been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma.

“I talked to him and he is doing great; he is doing good,” George responded. “Kelsey gave birth to another child a week. Thus, yeah, he is a fighter. Therefore, Tom will probably be right. If he is seeing the way…like you ”

Parker is currently a father to daughter Aurelia Rose Parker, that had been created in June 2019. The singer announced in May that she’d be receiving a sibling, latering affirming he and Hardwick were expecting a boy.

Back in October, Parker and his wife shared his own tragic identification on Instagram and noticed he had already begun treatment.