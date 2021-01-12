The Walking Dead: Issue for Maggie Rhee in to start with glance picture

The Walking Dead lovers are just a tad anxious for Maggie Rhee following the initially image of her return dropped and appears to exhibit she could possibly be in some really instant risk.

Lauren Cohan remaining The Walking Useless back again in time nine to go after new ventures particularly her flop sitcom Whiskey Cavalier that was pulled following a single period regardless of crucial acclaim.

Maggie’s exit was relatively overshadowed by the simultaneous departure of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the truth we never basically observed what happened to her.

Luckily, immediately after an agonising wait, Maggie is again and armed with a bow and arrow.

Having said that, in a teaser of her return, glimpse closely and you’ll spot a masked figure showing to creep up from guiding her.

The natural way, enthusiasts are a tad worried:

The Walking Dead is set to return for an extended year 10, with AMC adding 6 far more episodes to the present-day cycle, just before the closing time ever launches afterwards this yr as the zombie epic nears to an conclusion.

Showrunner Angela Kang promised Maggie will have ‘an significant purpose to play’ in the approaching instalments.

‘She’s going to study some data about what is heading on, and Maggie staying Maggie, she’s like, “Oh s**t, my friends are in difficulties!”

‘Also, Maggie’s got her have tale she’s been dwelling in, so that’s one thing we’ll check out later on on down the line. But there’s sort of an quick issue at hand she has to deal with.’

Maggie will be confronted with Negan for the initially time considering that he bludgeoned her spouse and the father of her unborn little one to death with his barbed-wired baseball bat, Lucille.

Interesting…

The Strolling Useless returns to AMC on February 28 and drops a working day later on on Fox United kingdom.

