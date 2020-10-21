The Voice: View Cami Clune’s”Skinny Love” Audition

The Voice‘s 19past period is gearing up to become exceptionally striking, judging by the performances we have seen up to now. About Oct. 20, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, along with Gwen Stefani discovered a fresh batch of auditions, also singer Cami Clune stood out of the bunch.

The New York native staged”Skinny Love” from Bon Iver for its judges, providing a jaw-dropping operation that abandoned the pros at amazement. Clune’s rendition got her a quadruple seat twist, however, Blake Shelton was outside of the running until it started, due to some well-placed block. Watch the entire video over to find the cover that grabbed everybody’s interest. Spoiler alert: Clune’s currently a part of Team Legend! We are eager to find out what else she sees (and sings!) In this period of The Voice.