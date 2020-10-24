The Voice: See Carter Rubin’s”Before You Move” Audition

14-year-old Carter Rubin may have given the most unexpected chuckle on The Voice this year. At a trailer for Monday’s incident, the teenager took the stage facing judges John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, along with Gwen Stefani to play Lewis Capaldi’s”Before You Move” — he blew them off. “I can not believe what I am hearing and seeing at the moment,” Stefani said. “It is really a shock!”

“You seemed glossy, you seemed powerful,” Legend told Rubin. “Your voice gets command that a good deal of folks your age would not possess, and the tone is both brilliant and piercing, and it simply shimmers on the market.” Now that’s a compliment. Watch the entire performance over to determine the Stefani and Legend switched their seats so fast because of the young singer. We can not wait to find out who he chooses as his trainer!