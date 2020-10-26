The very best New Novels of November 2020

The season is winding down, however the must-read novels just keep coming. This November attracts the book of former President Barack Obama’s highly anticipated new memoir, an assortment of thought-provoking poems by Margaret Atwood, and the most recent book from Gossip Girl scribe Cecily von Ziegesar. Add a couple of gorgeous debuts, a set of true crime tales, plus a moving narrative of sisters travel through Tuscany, and it will become apparent that we are going to have to put money into another TBR shelf prior to December. Keep reading to find the 21 novels which you will need to read that November (and do not forget to have a look at the newest notes that October had to provide, also ).