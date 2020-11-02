The Undoing: Why Is Jonathan the Father of Elena’s Baby?

HBO’s The Undoing is essentially 1 twist after another. At the premiere event of this six-part miniseries, Elena Alves (Matilda De Angelis) is viciously murdered, and it appears like Jonathan Fraser (Hugh Grant) could be accountable for her departure. In addition to that, but he might be the father of the infant baby.

When you have read Jean Hanff Korelitz’s You Must Have Known, the book on which the series is established, then you know that Jonathan ends up to be the father of Elena’s younger kid. It is uncertain if show creator David E. Kelley chose to adhere to exactly the identical narrative for the series, but judging by the most recent episode, it is certainly looking like that.

From the next installment, we find out that Jonathan was secretly having an affair with Elena before her departure, along with Elena’s husband, Fernando Alves (Ismael Cruz Córdova), has required that a paternity test, according to authorities that he is not the father of Elena’s infant. Soon after, we visit Grace Fraser (Nicole Kidman) having dreams of Jonathan and Elena with sexual activity, which may be Kelley’s method of discreetly confirming that Jonathan is the father, or it may only be to artistic intentions. The information of Jonathan and Elena’s event clarifies why Elena was especially taken by Grace when they met, but we are left wondering about the sanity of Elena’s infant. Using four episodes , hopefully we will find some replies soon!