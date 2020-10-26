The Undoing: Who Killed Elena Alves? Theories

The very first installment of HBO’s The Undoing only just premiered on Oct. 25, and we are on the edge of the seats hoping to work out whodunnit. Starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, along with Matilda De Angelis, the six-part miniseries — according to Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 book, You Must Have Known — follows a very powerful New York-based therapist called Grace Fraser, who unexpectedly finds himself engulfed in an evaluation after the death of a young mum at her kid’s college called Elena Alves.

In You Must Have Known, Grace’s husband, Jonathan, ends up being the killer once he admits to her into a letternonetheless, it is uncertain if The Undoing intends to adhere to exactly the identical story as the novel, so we’ve assembled a list of possible suspects for one to research. Make sure you check back each week to view our upgraded notions.