‘The Undoing’ Star Noah Jupe Banks Massive for Steven Soderbergh Film

Actor Noah Jupe is super fond of 3-letter connections … as in HBO = ATM.

The kid, refreshing off nailing the part of Henry on the HBO strike, “The Undoing,” is back again to do the job for the community once again … this time starring in the HBO Max film, “No Unexpected Transfer.” The forged is not as well shabby … with the likes of Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro and David Harbour, and it can be becoming directed by Steven Soderbergh no considerably less.

Noah’s obviously not intimidated by Hollywood giants … Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant performed his dad and mom in “The Undoing.” And, the moment yet again, he’s getting paid out handsomely … around $840k full, additionally a bunch of benefits.

In the minor’s contract that was submitted with the court docket, the 15-year-old receives 2 roundtrip business enterprise course tickets for him and a loved ones member, a 3-bed room apartment during filming and a daily $100 per diem. They are the very same perks he bought for “The Undoing.”

As for the flick … it truly is a heist thriller set in 1950s Detroit. The movie — first working title “Eliminate Switch” — as soon as provided George Clooney prior to he had to drop out. Ray Liotta and Jon Hamm are also in the solid.

Get it, Noah.