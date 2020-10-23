The Trial of the Chicago 7: What Happens to Judge Hoffman?

Based on a real story, Aaron Sorkin’s The Annals of the Chicago 7 investigates the layers of pressure involving the defendants standing trial to its 1968 Democratic National Convention protests. Tom Hayden’s (Eddie Redmayne) institution mindset and Abbie Hoffman’s (Sacha Baron Cohen) spectacle strategy to civil rights conflict throughout the movie. But despite all the team’s internal difficulties, the straightforward villain in the film will be Judge Julius Hoffman (Frank Langella). Yes, the story is dramatized, however, Hoffman really much exhibited questionable and violent behaviour in real life through the trial. So who had been Hoffman (no relation to Abbie Hoffman, incidentally ), and also exactly what happened ?

At the movie, Judge Hoffman is the worst — he’s constantly in the ready to announce order in the courtroom and palms out contempt-of-court fees right and left. At the draconian minute of The Annals of the Chicago 7, he requests Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) to be gagged and bound. Hoffman did do each these things throughout the notorious court case. Following the trial, the five of the defendants were found guilty of inciting riots. (Lee Weiner and John Froines were acquitted.) Each of defendants (and their attorneys ) faced sentences for contempt of the court. Hoffman treated Seale so inhumanely which Seale was split by the other defendants. The US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit reversed the defendants’ convictions in 1972. It directed Hoffman’s procedural mistakes in addition to his aggressive attitude toward the defendants. Hoffman stood with his own actions at court, which comprised shouting games and excess contempt sentences.

Hoffman had a rather distinguished career regardless of his standing. (The ending credits of The Annals of the Chicago 7 reveal that 78 percentage of Chicago trial attorneys gave Hoffman a score of”Unqualified” at a biannual survey) After becoming admitted to the Illinois bar in 1915, he practiced general legislation before 1936, getting general counsel for its Brunswick-Balke-Collender Company. He afterwards returned to his law firm and also worked there before he became a judge.

Hoffman passed out from 1983 at age 87. He served on the seat for 35 years, together with five years since a Cook County judge and 30 years as a part of the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. A year prior to his passing, an executive director of the court procedure announced it would not assign new cases for him due to his erratic behaviour. But he continued to operate until his passing.