The Top 10 Ethical Porn Sites To Check Out

Porn is a minefield. Especially, if you are looking for something niche, like for example, women NOT being degraded, insulted, and violated and being paid fairly for their time. Goodness how could we be SO demanding? Right? Wrong.

What was once the unicorn of porn, ethical porn is on the rise and the reality of paying for porn is not only going to be safer for your computer, but makes the entire industry more female-friendly for the performers and the viewers themselves.

So, if you’re looking to get off to something that empowers, pays fairly and is respectful, we’ve compiled a list of our top 10 to whet your appetite…

Lust Cinema

Erika Lust, is a filmmaker championing what it means to be creating feminist and ethical porn within the industry. Lust explores “intimacy, love, and lust in sex,” in her films, which she shoots in a considered, cinematic way *prepares popcorn*. Lust also features diverse bodies, genders, ages, and racial identities… can we get a hell yeah in here please? https://lustcinema.com

Make Love Not Porn

Cindy Gallop an advocate for portraying what sex really looks like IRL. Make Love Not Porn is a platform to show real sex among real people giving us LIFE (and body confidence) for not looking as slick as the contrived porn we have all been drip fed up to now. Couples willingly submit videos of themselves having sex, where half of the money will go back to the stars themselves. Make Love Not Porn encourages you to support their “battle to build the Social Sex Revolution”. #needed https://makelovenotporn.tv

SPIT

There is no one size fits all to sexuality and SPIT’s content confirms that the best porn should reflect this. SPITs content is dedicated to creating consensual, equitable, and intersectional feminist spaces in the sex industry. Which is why we should all be willing to pay the joining fee to ensure this practise continues.https://spit.exposed

Bellesa

At Bellesa, women can view sexual content that celebrates women as subjects of pleasure not objects of conquest, in an unscripted, inclusive way. Bellesa is also a platform aimed at helping women understand, explore and fulfil their desires freely in a community of like-minded women, meaning they really value and respect what women have to say. FI-NALLY. https://www.bellesa.co

JoyBear

JoyBear pride themselves on promoting complex, strong, interesting female characters who are respected and paid fairly. Not only this, JoyBear has been making sex-positive erotic films since 2003, why have we not heard about this sooner? JoyBear want us to see a “world where sex is positive and not taboo” and their platform is a safe space to explore, enjoy and most importantly have fun removing the fear of not being perfect during one of life’s greatest pleasures. Memberships are £25 for 30 days, or £50 for 90 days access. https://www.joybear.com

A Four Chambered Heart

Some porn can be an acquired taste *wiggles eyebrows tentatively*, however if you like yours on the artistic side (we are pleased to announce that this is a thing) then A Four Chambered Heart offers stills pretty enough to hang on your wall and short films which make you forget you’re even watching porn – if you’re not already busy enough with ermmm… you know, getting off to it. https://afourchamberedheart.com

PinkLabel

PinkLabel can definitely be described as one of the most inclusive platforms for sexual content that we have gracing the internet right now and we are appreciating it hard. Welcoming stars of LGBTQ+ community, people with disabilities, people of colour, are all a huge part of PinkLabel’s community. To access Pink Label all you need to do is register for free to rent or buy films at your hearts content. https://pinklabel.tv

Bright Desire

Sex is about connecting and Bright Desire values this when releasing content on their platform. Focusing mainly on realism, intimacy, connections and laughter within partners during sex, and hey who doesn’t want to witness couples truly enjoying the experience? Bright Desire’s scenes feature real-life couples, meaning mutual consent and respect, making Bright Desire a great source of ethical porn. https://www.brightdesire.com

Lightsouthern Cinema

If you are looking for porn to empower you to celebrate yourself(sign me up pls) Lightsouthern is for you. The cinematography, camera work and the nostalgic storyline (based on the sexually explorative period of the 70s) can easily be confused as an indie short and not the artistic porn it so apparently is. Lightsouthern Cinema is one-stop shopping for those who wish to be sexually empowered (and I imagine that is a big yes) after watching authentic and explorative content. https://www.lightsouthern.com/cinema/

Lustery

And last but by no means least, Lustery. The home of real life partners, filming their sex lives, behind closed doors. Lustery caters for a community of people who enjoy watching real intimacy and emotion in porn making. It’s authentic, consensual and shows the joy of real pleasure. https://lustery.com

