Due to ED! , you’ve got the opportunity to WIN a duplicate of the below novels:

Powman: Discover the Courage WithinMy Dog is a WinnerThe Illustrated Encyclopaedia of Dangerous Plants

There are 3 packs into WIN!

To the opportunity to WIN:

. Access the Tuesday 10 November edition of The West Australian.

· Access the code phrase from the term segment of ED!

· Input your information and code phrase under before 3pm Friday 13 November