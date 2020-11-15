The Suicide Squad: Sylvester Stallone filming cameo?

It appears that the guy who pulled Sylvester Stallone to the MCU is doing precisely the identical thing for your DCEU! Sly himself disclosed, through a since-deleted Instagram movie (uh-oh), he had been on his way to do just a little job on James Gunn’s highly anticipated THE SUICIDE SQUAD. No word yet on just what the role could involve, but given that the reality that filming formally wrapped in February, which Stallone, in his own article, claimed to have seen the movie, an individual can presume it is a very small part very similar to that which he failed at GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL two.

Even still, it is a cure to presume that Sly could put in an appearance in what would undoubtedly be an game-changer for its DCEU. When it will not be out before the following summer, Warner Bros is bullish sufficient to the franchise which John Cena’s been signed into headline a HBO Max Peacemaker series. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, along with Jai Courtney all come back in their first roles reverse new castmembers such as Cena, Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, and much more. THE SUICIDE SQUAD comes from August 21st, 2021.

Gunn himself afterwards affirmed the news through Twitter:

Constantly love working with my buddy @TheSlyStallone & our job now on #TheSuicideSquad wasn’t any exception. Regardless of Sly having an iconic film star, many folks still do not have any clue what an wonderful actor this man is. ???? Pic.twitter.com/LFVBoxscKR

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 14, 2020