The Stars of’The Craft:’ Legacy’ Interviewed Every Other Concerning Halloween, Witches, and More (Exclusive)

The newest horror movie The Craft: Legacy is out today and we tasked with the four stars of this film to meeting each other around Halloween, witches, and even much more.

The Craft: Legacy, that was composed and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, is a continuation of this 1996 cult hit The Craft, where a eclectic foursome of aspiring teenaged witches receive more than they bargained for as they lean in their newfound abilities.

Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, also Zoey Luna perform with the four teenaged witches and they even star in the film along Nicholas Galitzine, Michelle Monaghan, also David Duchovny.

The Blumhouse film can be found on PVOD at this time to get a 48-hour lease period in the purchase price of 19. 99 and also for superior electronic buy at the purchase price of 24. 99.

Cailee Spainey Q&A — Interviewed by Zoey Luna

1. ) Where did you draw inspiration from to make your personality? I brought most of my inspiration out of Zoe Lister Jones’ adolescent years which she shared with me personally.

2. What is the first Halloween costume? For the very first Halloween, I went as French fries. A bite.

3. ) What is your personality Lily’s favourite film? Lily’s favourite film is Perks of Being A Wallflower

4. What is Lily’s horoscope? Lily is a Pisces. Her pursuit for the cover of the film is,”regardless of what anybody claims, trust your own gut. Your instinct is right.”

5. ) What is a message you would contribute to a younger self? When I was younger I actually struggled with wanting to please everybody around me, that directed me to forfeit a good deal of my needs and desires. If I could speak with my younger self I’d like her to know that she wants to look after herself .

Zoey Luna Q&A — Interviewed from Lovie Simone

1. ) What’s the # 1 goat attachment? My 1 witch attachment is a link between my Vampire Blood Incense, it is multipurpose, soothes my souls, smells beautiful, and my it is merely a tie since in my estimation each witch desires their journal.

2. What has been your favorite scene to film? My favourite scene to film was that the party scene! I suggest a celebration scene at an top school coming of age film is a U S Tshirt, so that I was really really itching to eventually picture that scene if it arrived about!

3. ) Favourite Halloween candy? I do not normally eat a lot of candy so this can be a tricky one however, I always crave the Pillsbury precut ghost biscuits so I will go with people.

4. ) What spell do you need throw ON you? I’d like to be put under a spell which will help me to release the jealousy that I will feel when I am in a relationship.

5. ) What’s your Halloween costume this year? I am gonna be a kind of sexy demon girlfriend. A couple of years back I had been Satan’s unwanted chick, this year I would be like Dracula’s home wife because I have been trapped at home the whole year and that I feel as though the life has only been sucked out of me.

Lovie Simone Q&A — Interviewed by Gideon Adlon

1. ) Who’s a picture witch you would not wish to move up against? Absolutely Queenie to get AHS: Coven

2. Who are in your fantasy coven? Tabby, Marie Laveau, Nancy Downs and Prudence Night

3. Would you really miss hanging out with all the other women and I daily? Of Course, what type of question is that.

4. ) What do you believe our coven theme tune is? Baptize from Jid and Earthgang

5. ) When was the last time somebody frightened you? I do not frighten easily.

Gideon Adlon Q&A — Interviewed from Cailee Spaeny

1. ) What’s your favorite Halloween costume? I did the entire”Rose Tint my planet” costume in the Rocky Horror Picture series which has been the best thing . Face paint feather boas and everything.

2. What’s your favourite memory from place? You will find numerous. . However, some of my favourite moments needed to be if most of us women would only huddle up in a trailer, then burst the heat to win against the cold, and only speak.

3. ) What is your favourite movie to watch around Halloween? Halloweentown, Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Young Frankenstein.

4. ) What was your very first impression ? Oh my god naturally you would ask this one! We met each other at the night time of our initial red rug. I had been nervous and you’re too! But we had been making each other laugh. It made me feel comfortable and I knew we would be fast friends. Look at us today! I love you eternally!

5. ) What’s the term”witch” so private for you? All girls are witches. We’ve got intense energy and we must never run from this. The term witch is this a charged phrase and that should change! Witches are strong and lovely.