The stars of 'Married at First Sight' have split up

Steve Moy and Noi Phommasak have decided to call it quits. Just over a month after their season of Married at First Sight ended, the couple revealed on their social media profiles that they had broken up.

She tweeted a picture of herself in a bikini and on a surfboard with the words “Divorce feels nice” over the weekend. On the other side, Moy released a lengthy statement on Instagram, revealing that he had not expected this announcement to come today, but that he was “prepared to manage it.”

After saying yes on decision day, I understood that our relationship was far from ideal but that we could overcome our issues and develop a strong and functioning relationship with enough time, effort, and understanding,” Moy stated in part.

Steve Moy “Over time, I lost optimism that this could happen and believe that we are incompatible in ways that attempts at compromise can’t seem to mend or transcend,” says the author.

“The two have been apart for a time now, but Moy is still hanging out for the possibility of actual transformation,” the post stated. The surprise announcement, on the other hand, “is a signal that it’s clearly time to let go.”

For Moy’s ex-girlfriend, he had a special message. “Noi, you have my undying affection. I wish we were a better match, it’s so sad “He put pen to paper and started writing.

“I wish we could meet each other’s needs without feeling obligated to make sacrifices that go beyond what we deem reasonable. My only regret is that our chemistry didn’t equal our willingness to compromise with one another.”

It also included an update on Moy’s condition following their split. “I’m trying my best to remain upbeat, and I’m fortunate to have a supportive network of friends and family who have been there for me during this trying time.

My thoughts about it are mixed, to say the least. I’m working through them in private and with people I can trust, trying not to let them spill out in public “He went on to make more comments. “To this marriage, the process, and the experience as a whole, I’ve devoted a great deal of myself. Despite everything I’ve done, it’s time for us to take care of ourselves.”

Noi Phommasak ‎”We are trying to handle the challenges we have in our private relationship while lately becoming public on social media,” Moy wrote in a series of images of him and Phommasak last month.

“We have been choosing not to reveal some things while we work through, and figure out things, but at the same time recognizing that it is expected for some people to want to know more,” he wrote at the time.

“Even at its most loving and fulfilling, my partner and I have a relationship that is absolutely unique. Our chemistry is undeniable, despite the fact that we each have our own problems.”

