‘The sport is on’ – Frank Lampard expects Chelsea clash with Gentleman Metropolis to go forward

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is anticipating Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City to go ahead.

“I haven’t been given the probabilities of the match staying postponed this weekend, I’m just mindful of the scenario. At the second the video game is on,” Lampard claimed.

“Manchester Town experienced some positives in their schooling ground. We have experienced a couple ourselves, but not on the actively playing staff. That is the latest predicament.”

When asked how safe gamers and personnel really feel in the present local weather, Lampard claimed: “Generally likely as risk-free as the general public since of the new surge in figures we’re looking at.

“But we are in a additional safeguarded environment, definitely in the office. We’re now becoming examined 2 times a 7 days and which is genuinely essential. I never realize why we went down to one particular simply because two is significant.

“It looks to me that the predicament at the minute is that we go recreation by recreation. Video games are getting identified as off since of beneficial tests around the sport by itself and I realize that. Let’s see how it goes because these are unsure occasions.”

