‘The Sopranos’ creator David Chase allegedly focusing on new play

” The Sopranos creator David Chase is focusing on a new HBO drama.

That is according to Entertainment Weekly, that are reporting which Chase is defined to write and executive produce a new HBO series that will explore the joys of Hollywood.

Entitled A type of Dreams, Chase can be set to direct a few episodes of this series.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the miniseries will”concentrate on two guys from 1913 Hollywood who cross paths with several legends who formed the amusement business, such as D.W. Griffith along with John Wayne.”

The Sopranos

Before this season, Chase seemingly unintentionally disclosed the destiny of Tony Soprano from the show’s finale.

At the conclusion of the hit series, that was broadcast at 2007, abandoned Tony having an ambiguous destiny, along with him sitting at a diner as a rival hitman approaches. The display fades to black Journey’s’Do not Stop Believin” plays, leaving lovers unsure as to if Tony is murdered or not.

Talking as a part of a brand new roundtable conversation with Sopranos co-creator Alan Sepinwall (via NY Post), Chase apparently suffered a slip of the tonguerevealing what happened to this show’s celebrity.

Chase explained:”I believe I had that passing scene about two years until the ending…But we did not do this.” Realising his error, co-author Matt Zoller Seitz explained:”You understand, of course, which you referred to this as a departure scene,” to that Chase responded:”Fuck you guys”

Generation is now underway Newark — an expected Sopranos prequel. The new series will follow the formative decades of Tony Soprano, together with Michael Gandolfini, that the child of the late James, playing a younger version of his dad’s famous personality.