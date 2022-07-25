The Sims 4 Cheats Hacks: Codes List, from Money to Make Happy, Career, Aspiration, Satisfaction and Building Cheats

You can play The Sims 4 precisely how you want thanks to cheats. The Sims series is certainly entertaining on its own, but you have to deal with the same limitations in real life as in the game. Cheats provide you with complete freedom to design the neighborhood and home of your desires.

A lot of The Sims 4 hack codes provide you with infinite opportunities to start drama, which makes the game much more amusing. The greatest The Sims 4 cheats can achieve all of this and much more, whether you’re a mastermind in the field of architecture or you simply want to put your family in amusing scenarios.

How May Cheat Codes Be Entered in The Sims 4?

You must learn how to access the command console in The Sims 4 before you can utilize cheats. Each cheat is a word or phrase that needs to be entered into the console to activate it. Fortunately, you don’t need to change any files in order to access the command console. Instead, you merely push a number of buttons simultaneously to activate it.

You may need to press a different button combination, depending on your platform, to launch the command console:

computer trick: Ctrl + Shift + C

Command + Shift + C are cheats for the Mac.

Cheat codes for PS4/PS5: L1 + R1 + L2 + R2

LB + RB + LT + RT are the Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S cheat codes.

A text box will then appear in the upper left corner of the screen following the use of one of the aforementioned inputs. You must first enable the possibility to enter cheats by typing the command “testingcheats on” before you may do so

The only significant disadvantage of utilizing cheats is that they prevent you from receiving accomplishments or trophies. To turn off cheat mode, just write “testingcheats off” if you want to earn these again the conventional way.

The Sims 4 Pc Cheats: How To Use Them

The Sims 4 on PC hacks must first be enabled in order to be used. You can do this by using the cheat console and typing a short command. You can enter as many cheat codes as you like after you enable cheats.

The Sims 4 on PC cheats can be activated as follows:

Start the game, then load a save or start a brand-new household.

Hold down CTRL, SHIFT, and C.

At the top of the screen, inside the tiny box, choose.

On your keyboard, type testingcheats true and hit Enter.

When this procedure is successful, a notification stating that cheats are enabled will appear in the cheat console. The cheat console will then allow you to enter any cheats you like. Simply press and hold CTRL, Shift, and C to reopen the cheat console if it disappears.

Finish the Sims’ Career

There are several Sims 4 cheats available for your PC or console, some of which even change your Sim’s professional life. The gameplay mostly relies on career routes, and it can take a lot of time and work for them to succeed. You can give your Sims’ careers a serious boost with these commands in addition to the stat increase cheats mentioned above.

With “aspirations. complete current milestone,” they can accomplish their current career goal.

With the aid of the following cheats, you can also offer a Sim a career or advance them in a career track:

“careers. add career (career name)” will help Sim get a job.

Careers. Promoting Sim to the next position is the command.

Career Options in The Sims 4

Activist

Actor

Adult Active Scientist

Adult Critic

Adult Freelancer Agency Maker

Adult Freelancer Agency Programmer

Adult Freelancer Agency Writer

Adult Freelancer Artist

Adult Gardener

Adult Writer

Astronaut

Athletic

Business

Civil Designer

Conservationist

Be Ashamed to Death

Sims are quite delicate beings. They are susceptible to a variety of common causes of death, including fires, electrocution, malnutrition, and drowning. They might, however, pass out from embarrassment. Enter the cheat “sims. add buff mortified” and wait five hours to force this state. The Sim who is under this curse will eventually pass away from shame.

There are a few cheats that can also give Sims a more “natural” death for those who like it

“sims. add buff death electrocution warning” is used when a specific Sim dies from electrocution.

“sims. add buff _buff motives hunger starving” causes a selected Sim to die of starvation in a single day.

Phantom Sim

The Sims 4 offers many benefits for turning into a ghost. Because they are already dead, ghosts cannot age or die, but they can still have romantic relationships with other Sims and even join homes.

The kind of ghost your Sim becomes depends on the manner in which they pass away. There are various distinct kinds of ghosts. To instantly turn the chosen Sim into a ghost, use the cheat “traits. equip trait (cause of death)” in combination with a cause of death.

Use this trick to bring a Sim back to life: “traits. remove trait (cause of death)”

List of phantom causes of death

Rage: Rage

Cow Plant: cow plant

Swimming: drowning

Electricity: Electricity

embarrassed: humiliation

blaze: blaze

Starvation: appetite

hilarity: hilarity

Typical Root Causes: Aging

expulsion: expulsion

Shower: steam

