The Simpsons to give Comic Book Male a fully magnificent origin tale

The Simpsons is ultimately offering Comic Ebook Man an origin story and it could be the most effective. thought. everrrrr.

The character, who is voiced by Hank Azaria, and has become a enthusiast favourite more than his 32 seasons in the comic guide sitcom and frequent foreseeable future predictor.

But he’s finally coming out from at the rear of the counter of his comic e book retail store, placing down that Slurpee and heading into the actual environment.

In next week’s episode, The Dad-Inner thoughts Minimal, Comedian E-book Guy and his wife Kumiko start out contemplating moving on to the up coming significant life minute – whether they must check out for a child.

Just after bonding at a trivia night, the few seek out the guidance of the most perfectly-identified Springfield dad and mom, Homer and Marge, around their choice.

As aspect of this, viewers will eventually see his ‘awesome’ origin story.

We just can’t wait to see what they arrive up with.

The episode will characteristic Ghostbusters’ Dan Aykroyd and Seinfeld’s Bob Balaban as visitor stars.

Additional: The Simpsons



The Simpsons has had some of its best celeb visitor stars however, which include Olivia Colman playing a femme fatale part who goes following Homer.

There’s definitely a British invasion to the 32nd time of the exhibit, with Stephen Fry and Sir Michael Palin also set to make guest appearances.

The Simpsons is available on Disney As well as.

