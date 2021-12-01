The Silent Sea Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer

Directed by Choi Hang-Yong and written by Park Eun-Kyo, The Silent Sea is an upcoming Netflix series based on the Sea of Tranquility by Choi Hang-Yong. Set to release in December 2021 it is a South Korean thriller mystery series.

Whilst the main focus point of the story is sci-fi it won’t be void of drama or thriller action. If you’ve watched the original work, you know how it is bound to come out. Netflix will likely continue the ongoing trend of producing enthralling South Korean series and The Silent Sea will join the list. Let’s talk about The Silent Sea release date, cast, plot, and more.

The Silent Sea Plot

“Set in the future Earth that has undergone desertification”, that’s what Netflix’s official excerpt reads on the platform. Needless to say, the series is set in a sci-fi environment with the Earth that is set in the future.

The plot deals with the group of scientists who wants to revive the planet and save it. For this purpose, they explore the darkened ends of the universe to find something that could revitalize their homeland. Their team consists of the group leader Han Yoon-Jae, the extremely competent astrobiologist Song ji-an and the engineer Ryoo Tae-Seok.

They have to go to the moon to retrieve the sample that would promise the revival of humanity on Earth. However, their mission has quite less chance of success. They’re going into the unknown territory knowing that they may never see the light again. However, that’s the bargain they have to pay for the greater future.

The trailer from Netflix also suggests that the crew of the ship will not remain alive by the end, atleast most of them won’t. It will be a fantastic series and from the initial teaser, things are looking quite promising for The Silent Sea.

The Silent Sea Cast

It’s not unusual that most sci-fi series has a small number of cast members. Especially considering that the entire series takes place in a spaceship or some part of the moon. So the cast is relatively short for The Silent Sea. Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, and Lee Joon make up for the main members of the cast for the series.

Yoo is the most popular one among them, having recently appeared in the worldwide popular show Squid Game. Furthermore, he also boasts a tremendous portfolio with having appeared in over 20 titles.

Doona also possesses some credible experience on the back with starring in series like Kingdom and Stranger. Joon on the other hand hasn’t started in popular shows like the other two, however, he has made his appearance in the shows “Father is Strange” and “Woman with a Suitcase”. Overall, the cast is looking fantastic and hopefully, they will deliver astounding performance.

The Silent Sea Release Date

The release date of The Silent Sea is out and it is going to be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 24th, 2021. After the release of the trailer, the officials made this announcement. So if you’re looking forward to watching this, mark the date on your calendar.

Several other South Korean series has also appeared on Netflix recently. The popular ones include Squid Game and Hellbound. If things go positive for The Silent See, it may surpass these two and set a new record. But that’s a discussion for another time.

What are your expectations from The Silent Sea? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.