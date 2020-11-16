The Shower Mistakes Everyone Is Making

It’s a daily task you’ve probably never given a second thought, one you’ve been doing alone ever since baths with your siblings was no longer appropriate, and you’re pretty good at it. Yes, showering, a process that may seem pretty simple (step in, turn the water on, wash yourself, scrub, shave, shampoo etc, come out) can actually be a harmful one if you’re not following the showering rules. No, we didn’t realise these were actually a thing either but they do make total sense.

It turns out many of us have been doing it wrong all along. You see, to have the best shower of your life you need to adopt a few good methods – from the temperature and time to the products and tools you’re using, there are dermatologist-approved shower hacks you need to know about.

Your showers are too hot

A deliciously hot shower might be exactly what you want on a cold morning or evening, but high temps are not good for your skin as they can strip away your natural oils leaving you feeling sore and dry. Experts believe you are better off having a lukewarm shower than anything that will turn your skin red.

You’re showering too much

If you like to shower more than once a day, chances are you are causing more harm than good. Over-showering means all those natural oils that your skin is trying to create to keep itself hydrated is being removed and instead replaced with chemical ones from your products. Some dermatologists believe that we should only shower three or four times a week at the most, however, let’s face it, for many of us that isn’t going to work. Instead, make your showers shorter and clean only where you need to.

You’re not using skin-friendly products

Yes, those neon, fruity, highly-scented shower gels might seem appealing but if you have ever read the labels on the products, you’ll be surprised at how many ingredients they contain. Many of the popular brands use fragrances, colourings, preservatives and sulfates that could flare up skin conditions, especially for anyone with sensitive skin. Skin experts suggest opting for oil-based cleansers that will help your skin retain moisture.

You’re using a contaminated loofah

You know how you leave your loofah casually hanging in the shower? The hot and steamy environment actually makes it a bacteria breeding ground, meaning you could risk catching an infection. It’s best to leave it to dry fully in between washes while giving it a thorough clean at least once a week.

You’re scrubbing too hard

You might think a good body scrub should be part of your daily routine, removing those dead skin cells and buffing as it goes but experts believe it’s best to exfoliate no more than two or three times a week max. If you’re overdoing it, you could be weakening your skin barrier which will trigger inflammation.

Your shaving direction isn’t consistent

We know this sounds ridiculous but the best derms suggest you try your best to shave in the same direction every time you shower – in the direction of which your hair grows. If you switch things up you’re likely to see more razor bumps and ingrown hairs.

You’re using a dirty razor

You might still think it has some life left to give but using the same blade for more than a few months can be harmful and lead to skin infection such as folliculitis – an inflammation of the hair follicles which can become pussy. Not fun. If you shave every day, dermatologists recommend using a razor for no more than a month.

