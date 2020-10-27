The Rock Tastes His Own Blood Following Gym Injury, Requires Stitches to Close Gash

Perform video Articles Breaking News

Here Is reason #1,000,001 the Reason The Stone is Harder Compared to…

Dwayne Johnson Endured a Fairly gnarly gym Harm Monday requiring stitches to close a wound in his face.

However, rather than cryin’ about that he believed his own blood and moved back to operate!!!

The former WWE superstar stated he endured the wound casting around some heavy burdens and at a movie, he disclosed his attention was swollen and bloody.

However, in real rough man fashion… The Rock licked the blood off his head and stated,”That is good. That is real great. Back to operate ”

!!!!!!

Johnson afterwards clarified he got nicked up pitching 50-lb chains… and stated the wound was really bad, he had stitches.

Although the 48-year old stated he did not move under the needle and thread till AFTER the workout has been performed…’cause, duh.

“We ai not playing tiddlywinks and also we ai not reciting nursery rhymes,” Dwayne stated… before after writing,”purge your blood, keep exercising and sew up after – principles of the home.”

Who is prepared for leg day today?!