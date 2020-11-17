The Rig on Amazon Prime: Synopsis, Release Date, Cast

We Had Been overjoyed when the BBC announced that filming had resumed season 6 of cult Warfare Play Line of Duty since, well, is there anything Greater than the gripping TV Play?

If like us, then you can not wait Line of Duty, lapped up The Bodyguard and typically adore any show that’s you on the edge of your chair, then we’ve got good news.

Brand New Amazon Prime show The Rig was declared — and it is from John Stricklandthe exact same director supporting the Bodyguard and Line of Duty, therefore we only know it is going to be epic.

So, what is it will be around? The six-part show is put onboard the Kishorn Bravo oil rig, stationed off the Scottish coast in the seas of the North Sea. The narrative follows the rig team who are stranded with no way of communicating.

The official synopsis reads:”If the team are expected to go back to the sea, a mystical and all-enveloping fog rolls and they find themselves cut off from all communication with the coast and the exterior world.

“As they aim to find what is driving this power, bonds have been broken, allegiances shaped and generational fault lines vulnerable. The team of the Bravo is going to be pushed to the limitations of their loyalties and their own endurance, to some confrontation with forces outside their creativity.”

While we do not have a preview or launch date for Your Rig however we do understand that manufacturing will begin on the show next year.

The throw is now being verified, together with casting manager Kelly Valentine-Hendry (Broadchurch) in the helm. John Strickland will probably executively create alongside Derek Wax (People ) and manufacturer Suzanne Reid (Trust Me).

Georgia Brown, Director of Western Amazon Originals to get Prime Video, stated “The Rig is a fantastic story, professionally trained, at the most striking of configurations. It asks searching questions about nature and the surroundings, and about exactly what it requires to live and to be individual, which seems really pertinent to this planet we’re living right now. We are thrilled to bring this to our growing roster of UK produced Amazon Original shows”

We can not wait for this one!

