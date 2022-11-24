The Revised Content of CCIE in February 2020! Things Network Engineers Must Know!

The CCIE exam will be revised in February 2020. After the revision, the latest version will prevail This is very important for network engineers. Next, let’s take a look at the main contents of this revision.
- Let’s start with CCNA. The CCNA, which originally had 9 major directions, is now merged and only one exam is taken. The exam code is 200-301. This is the biggest change in CCNA. Combining it into one exam means that the content of the exam is more comprehensive, requiring every network engineer to master more comprehensive knowledge, and the difficulty should also increase.
- There are several changes in CCNP. First, the original CCNP routing exchange direction and wireless direction are now merged into the CCNP Enterprise direction, which mainly includes all the content of routing exchange and all wireless content that needs to be used in the enterprise; second, the reform of the CCNP exam format requires only passing two exams You can obtain CCNP certification after passing the two exams. Two exams are the core knowledge point corresponding exam + one elective course. Third, the original CCNP exam requires a CCNA certificate, but the new generation of CCNP certification does not require CCNA certification to directly participate in the exam. Many Candidates who want to take the CCNP can save a lot of time.
- The reform of the CCIE exam is also the focus of what we are going to talk about today. What are the contents of CCIE involved in the revision in February 2020? First, some of the CCIE certifications will be updated: CCIE Collaboration v2.0 is updated to CCIE Collaboration v3.0; CCIE Data Center v2.1 is updated to CCIE Data Center v3.0; CCIE Security v5.0 is updated to CCIE Security v6.0; CCIESP v4.1 updated to CCIESP v5.0. In addition to the changes, CCIE’s Routing and Switching v5.0 and CCIE Wireless v3.1 certification are officially retired. This is also the most important part of this revision: the routing and switching direction of CCIE has officially withdrawn from the historical stage. Since the routing and switching direction has withdrawn from the historical stage, there must be something new to replace it, so CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure (enterprise architecture direction) has been launched. In addition, CCIE Wireless v3.1 certification is updated to CCIE Enterprise Wireless v1.0 certification, and Enterprise Infrastructure (formerly R&S) and Enterprise Wireless (formerly Wireless) take the same IE written test. There are several issues regarding the migration of the old version of CCIE R&S to the new version of CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure (Enterprise Architecture direction). Here is a little answer for you. After getting the R&S certificate, you can get the EI certificate issued by Cisco without taking the exam for $100 on February 25, 2020. However, after the revision of CCIE in February 2020, the difficulty of the CCIE exam will increase, which will bring greater challenges to network engineers. The content of the EI direction is the upgrade of the RS direction.If you want to take the CCIE exam now, you should encounter a new version of CCIE, and you have to prepare for the exam according to the latest version. Network engineers don’t need to be nervous. We SPOTO have already started the reform of Cisco’s curriculum system. On the basis of learning RS well, it is not difficult to help everyone obtain CCIE EI.