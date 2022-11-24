The Revised Content of CCIE in February 2020! Things Network Engineers Must Know!

There are several changes in CCNP. First, the original CCNP routing exchange direction and wireless direction are now merged into the CCNP Enterprise direction, which mainly includes all the content of routing exchange and all wireless content that needs to be used in the enterprise; second, the reform of the CCNP exam format requires only passing two exams You can obtain CCNP certification after passing the two exams. Two exams are the core knowledge point corresponding exam + one elective course. Third, the original CCNP exam requires a CCNA certificate, but the new generation of CCNP certification does not require CCNA certification to directly participate in the exam. Many Candidates who want to take the CCNP can save a lot of time.