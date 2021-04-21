The Queen’s low-key 95th birthday plans four days after Prince Philip’s funeral

How does the Queen celebrate her birthday on April 21?

The Queen usually celebrates her real birthday in private with her family. While the fanfare is mostly reserved for her official birthday in the summer, every year on April 21 there are several gun salutes in London at midday.

Last year, for the first time in her reign, the Queen’s birthday passed without a customary gun salute, in line with her wishes that no “special measures” were taken while the coronavirus pandemic persisted.

This year, the Queen’s birthday will pass without a gun salute for a second time, as she continues to mourn the loss of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Her Majesty will continue to observe a period of mourning until Friday, April 23, and as such, is understood to be reluctant to mark this year’s anniversary.

She is expected to have a quiet lunch with close family members at Windsor Castle, the details of which will remain private. Although it is not yet clear whether her grandson, Prince Harry, will be present.

While there were suggestions at the weekend that the Duke might stay in the UK until the Queen’s birthday, others have said he planned to return to his pregnant wife, Meghan, and their son Archie, two, in California as soon as possible.

It comes as the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge are expected to hold a summit to decide the future of the monarchy over the next two generations in the wake of the death of Prince Philip and the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen has reportedly turned to Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, to step out of the shadows following the Sussex’s departure.

What does ‘Trooping the Colour’ mean?

Acting as the personal bodyguards of the Queen, the Guards are one of the oldest regiments of the British Army. They have been a constant fixture of the monarchy since the English Civil War ended in 1660.

‘Colours’ were the regimental flags of the British Army which displayed the uniform colours and insignia of different units. They were designed to help troops quickly identify their unit on the battlefield.

In order for troops to be familiar with their regiment’s Colours, it was necessary to display them regularly. So, young officers would march in between the ranks of troops holding the Colours high.

This is where the word ‘trooping’ comes from. The Colour of the troops refers to the historical colour-coding of British regiments worn on their uniforms and represented in each regiment’s flag.

Why does the Queen have two birthdays?

Although Trooping the Colour was first performed for military purposes under King Charles II in the 1600s, the parade became an official part of the British calendar a century later.

It is a tradition that was started by George II in 1748 and it owes its origins to the ageless problem of the British weather.

George was born in November and felt the weather would be too cold at that time of year for a birthday parade. He consequently decided to combine his birthday celebration with an annual military parade.

It is a tradition that has continued to this day, with all British sovereigns being given the option of having an ‘official’ birthday.

Because the Queen’s real birthday is on April 21, she chose to hold her celebration in June each year. When she first ascended the throne she chose to hold her official birthday on the second Thursday of June; the same day as her father King George VI’s official celebration.

However, in 1959 the Queen decided that her official birthday should be held two days later, on the second Saturday of June – and it has been the same ever since.