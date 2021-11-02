The Queen’s Gambit Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And Plot

Netflix’s chess masterpiece, The Queen’s Gambit is returning to the screens after the successful reception of its first season. Created by Scott Frank and Allen Scott, the hype show will continue its epic story as we embark on another journey of Elizabeth Harmon.

The show is based on a novel of the same name and its direct adaptation. Starting in October 2020, the show quickly became the platform’s most-watched scripted miniseries as well as bagging the title of the most-watched show in about 63 countries. With the release of another season, it is expected that show will break more records. Let’s talk about The Queen’s Gambit season 2 and everything we know about it so far.

The Queen’s Gambit Plot

The show focuses on the life of Elizabeth Harmon, a chess prodigy who finds herself in an orphanage after the death of her mother. She first finds her interest in chess when she sees the custodian Shaibel playing it in the basement.

She decides to challenge him and asks him to teach her. After some convincing, he agrees to her request. It doesn’t take much time for Elizabeth to outclass him and become a much better player. Elizabeth realizes her potential and decides to pursue her career in this path.

As Elizabeth progresses through her career, she becomes the victim of drugs and emotional trauma. The loss of their parents and loss of any loved one gets to her and causes a serious mishap in her career. Despite that, she manages to gather herself and truly move towards her pursuit.

At a young age, she challenges some of the world’s most renowned names and goes all the way to Russia to prove her mastery of the game. Harmon defeats top-class players, making a name for herself and becoming a revelation.

The Queen’s Gambit Season 1 Recap

In The Queen’s Gambit season 1 recap, Jolene and Beth attend the funeral of Shaibel. After Beth discovers that Shaibel followed her career, she breaks down in tears. Jolene helps her get her habit of drinking quit.

After successful rehabilitation, Beth arrives in Russia to compete in the championship. She goes to the final and gets matched up against the invincible Burgov. After a tense match, she finally defeats him and the people in the country recognize her talent.

The Queen’s Gambit Season 2 Release Date

The release date for The Queen’s Gambit hasn’t been announced yet but general speculations suggest that we will get it by the end of December. Considering the success of the show, Netflix would be tempted to run it for another season.

However, another speculation suggests that The Queen’s Gambit may not return anytime soon. When the show ended on its last episode, the closure indicated that there won’t be anything in the life of Harmon moving forward.

She defeated the biggest thorn in her path Borgov and now she’s possibly the best chess player in the world. So there’s nothing more career-wise speaking that show could add. But if it does get the release for another season, we may get an extension of Harmon’s career.

The Queen’s Gambit Season 2 Cast

The cast for the show hasn’t been confirmed, but if it does return, we expect Anya Taylor-Joy to play the role of Elizabeth Harmon, the chess prodigy. Along with her, many other members would also make a return like Moses Ingram and Marcin Dorocinki for their respective roles.

What are your expectations from The Queen's Gambit season 2?