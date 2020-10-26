The Queen’s Gambit: Can You Really Be a Season Two on Netflix?

The Queen’s Gambit is currently shaping up to become among Netflix’s most interesting collection of the calendar year, but there is a fantastic chance it will not have another season. The show, which struck on the streaming agency on Oct. 23, follows a young chess prodigy called Beth (Anya Taylor-Joy) because she sets out to grow into among the best players on the planet, while combating childhood traumas as well as her addiction to drinking and pills. Although the narrative is definitely interesting enough to more episodes, it is now being charged as a miniseries.

Seeing the series relies on Walter Tevis’s 1983 publication of the identical title, it seems sensible that Netflix might opt to terminate the narrative where the book ends. After all, the publication has generated a cult following through time. Tevis had allegedly discussed with writing a sequel to the novel, but it never came into fruition, as he expired in 1984.

While most miniseries are extended as a result of fame, showrunner Scott Frank appears to have a appreciation for sweet and short tales. His hugely famous Netflix series Godless had one time, despite enthusiasts wanting more. That having been said, Taylor-Joy is happy to reprise her role as Beth in a different season. “It has not been spoken about since I believe that the time is a period which we spend Beth is this intense period of expansion,” she informed POPSUGAR. “You find that the sapling turn into the tree, even if this is logical, and the shrub could grow but that time of expansion is complete. I certainly would not say no, it has never been talked about before.”

When the series were to find another year, she certainly hopes her personality Beth finds serenity. “I hope she has been pleased with her,” she explained. “I believe we eventually depart Beth sense a semblance of bliss, which can be something which she’s been operating towards this whole series thought really that she was not likely to reach it and she was not worthy of itso I expect that part can last.” We guess we will just need to take The Queen’s Gambit for its brief masterpiece it’s till Netflix states differently.