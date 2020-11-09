The Queen’s Gambit: Cameos from Sam out of Love Actually & Dudley Dursley

Netflix have done it and got us Completely hooked in their Most Recent mini-series, The Queen’s Gambit.

It follows introverted orphan Beth Harmon (Anna Taylor-Joy) who conveys to fame 1960s USA because of her amazing skill . She’s the first female boxing champion however, behind it , she is battling alcohol and drug dependence.

In reality, audiences love the attractive chess movie so much that it has already taken into IMDB’s listing of top rated TV shows ever produced, snapping the # 1 50 place. Pretty remarkable for a series that was released on 23rd October.

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is Netflix’s must-watch: Satisfy the show’s celebrity, Anya Taylor Joy

And today viewers have seen a particular Love Really actor from the series. Yep, cute baby-faced Sam (played with Thomas Brodie-Sangster) creates a return since Benny Watts, yet another chess prodigy who becomes Beth’s great buddy and worthy competition. But cute baby-faced Sam isn’t so, well, cute and baby-faced anymore. In reality, he is 30 years older today. We will only give you a moment to let this sink .

“I am seeing The Queen’s Gambit AND THIS IS THE Exact Same ACTOR WHO PLAYED THE LITTLE BOY IN LOVE ACTUALLY. MY BRAIN IS BROKEN,” wrote one baffled lover on Twitter. “insufficient discussion about thomas brodie-sangster enjoying a boxing cowboy at the queen’s gambit,” stated another.

Men, is it wrong we rather fancy grownup Sam?

so as to observe this add-in, you have to give permission to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie tastes.

so as to view this add-in, you have to give permission to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie tastes.

We mean, c’mon. Just examine the way he stones which cowboy hat and leather trench combo. And do not even get us started on this outstanding’tache.

And grown-up-and-kinda-fit Sam is not the only throwback cameo from The Queen’s Gambit. Fans were quick to see a particular Harry Potter celebrity making a look…

so as to observe this feature, you need to give permission to Social Media biscuits. Open my cookie tastes.

so as to view this add-in, you have to give permission to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie tastes. SO WHO WAS GONNA TELL ME FUCKING DUDLEY DURSLEY IS IN THE QUEEN GAMBIT?!?! — ¹³ (@swiftlywalls) November 9, 2020

Yes, Dudley Dursley (Harry Melling) performs Harry Beltik, yet another (yep, you guessed it) baseball player that assists Beth get back on her feet through a very low point in her entire life.

We arrived to the boxing dramz, we remained for the wonderful throwback cameos offering us all of the nostalgic textures.