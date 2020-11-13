The Queen’s Gambit: All The Best Fashion Moments

If you thought a global pandemic and working from your kitchen table for nine months were going to be the most unexpected things to come out of 2020, just wait until you find yourself utterly hooked on a TV show about chess.

That’s right, we’ve demolished Tiger King, Selling Sunset and Normal People (twice), but it seems Lockdown 2.0 is a touch more highbrow than its earlier incarnation as we all fall for the bizarrely enticing concept of Netflix’s new coming-of-age drama, The Queen’s Gambit, centered around a chess prodigy.

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is Netflix’s must-watch: Meet the show’s star, Anya Taylor Joy

Played by the inimitable Anya Taylor-Joy, professional chess player, Beth Harmon, has risen from the perils of a mid century orphanage following the death of the parents to become the most celebrated chess player of the Cold War period.

If you’re thinking ‘this isn’t for me’, you’re almost certainly not alone. But this isn’t a show solely for those with a head for the game. You needn’t know your pawn from your bishop, your rook from your knight, to get The Queen’s Gambit bug.

As Beth challenges to overcome not only her opponents but also her internal battles with mental health and addiction, we’re gripped by her lows just as much as we are her highs.

But this isn’t a one-dimensional character, and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t also fall in love with the show for its phenomenal wardrobe department.

Set in the fifties and sixties, as Beth grows up we watch her experiment more and more with her aesthetic and we fall more and more in love with sixties style.

Adorable Sam from ‘Love Actually’ is in ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and wow, he’s all grown up

A-line silhouettes, Peter Pan collars, mini skirts, boatnecks, bows, checks… it’s while watching this show that many fans realised how much of a sartorial impact the period had on us today.

As we reminisce over one of the best decades in fashion, scroll down to rediscover some of the best looks in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit…