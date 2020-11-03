The Ordinary Back Friday Sale Is Actually an Anti-Black Friday Blowout

Deciem is standing out from the pack this holiday season, just like the company did last year. The parent company for The Ordinary’s Black Friday sale is actually more of an anti-Black Friday blowout, a boycott of the day when we often spend too much and buy things we don’t really need. That means, website and stores will be shut down on November 27. But don’t worry—you can still pick up the brand’s affordable skin care at a discount throughout the entire month of November.

“Hyper-consumerism remains one of the biggest threats to the planet, and we know that an urgent change in how humans produce and consume products is required,” writes Deciem on Instagram. The company is launching its “KNOWvember” campaign instead, to encourage people to consume slowly and smartly. You have the whole month to shop the sale so you can decide what to shop on your own time. This way, we’ll only pick up what we really need and keep excess products from ending up in landfills.

And when we say sale, we mean sale. Everything from Deciem is 23 percent off. That includes The Ordinary, Niod (science-focused skin care at a higher price point), Hylamide (even more skin care!) and Chemistry Brand (a hand-focused line). No idea where to start? Shop some of our favorites, below.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

Get non-greasy hydration with 11 amino acids and hyaluronic acid.

Hylamide SubQ Mist

With marine saccharides, Australian pepperberry, tea polyphenols and rose, this hydrating mist soothes the skin and calms any redness or irritation.

Niod Low-Viscosity Cleaning Ester

Fans of this alcohol-free cleanser swear by the way it cleans the skin without stripping it. It contains no plant oils, detergents or water but instead features isolated sugar and avocado esters to remove dirt, oil and makeup.

Niod Copper Amino Isolate Lipid 1%

Use this tripeptide-1 copper-infused blue gel at night to strengthen your skin barrier, increase elasticity and see overall healthier skin.

The Ordinary “Buffet”

This super-popular serum targets multiply signs of aging with a peptide complex.

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%

Niacinamide (vitamin B3) works to reduce congestion and breakouts, while zinc helps balance sebum.