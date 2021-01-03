The Office Drops Never-Viewed Matrix-Influenced Series Finale Cold Open as It Shifts to Peacock

Slice for time, the special clip provides what may be Jim’s most elaborate prank at any time — a five-minute hoax to convince Dwight he’s truly dwelling in the Matrix.

Followers of “The Business” know that the modern day common sitcom has normally had a 2nd top secret weapon hiding in basic sight. Most likely a lot more than any other display just before it, the people at Dunder-Mifflin had mastered the cold open up.

Coming just before the opening credits, “The Place of work” normally took advantage of all those couple of minutes to current what efficiently amounts to a small comedy movie. Fans still chat about the Kevin’s chili incident, or Angela’s cat loose in the business office as highlights of the sequence.

And quite a few of people chilly opens arrived to include Jim’s increasingly elaborate and outstanding pranks on his business nemesis, Dwight, from burying his stapler in Jell-O to pretending to be Dwight.

And it looks like they saved the quite best-for-previous with a 5-minute treatise on the pretty nature of actuality.

🚨 This is not a drill. 🚨 Presenting a by no means-before-observed chilly open from #TheOffice! Enjoy #TheOfficeonPeacock for much more distinctive content: https://t.co/83j9pd3Wke pic.twitter.com/NgE1GYsJzm — Dunder Mifflin Peacock (@peacockTV) January 1, 2021

All right, probably it can be not pretty that lofty, but in some way the notion of Jim trying to convince Dwight that he’s truly residing in the Matrix feels like an strategy that was way also long in coming. As a subject of fact, it was at first prepared for the collection finale, however it was in the end cut for time.

Now, as portion of the show’s change more than to NBCUniversal’s Peacock as its new unique residence, the streamer has created this shed-given that-2013 chilly open up accessible to viewers for the very first time. Now that’s how you entice die-difficult “Business office” lovers. Exclusive material they have never noticed right before!

“The Business” is now streaming on Peacock, with the very first two seasons accessible on its advertisement-supported free company when the remaining seasons require an upgrade to Top quality.

