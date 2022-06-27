The Nyc Pride Parade: All About the Parade in 2022 and How Long It Was?

The Pride Parade last year was a virtual event as a result of COVID-19, which affected the entire world. Things are returning to normal in 2022, and the event is once again in full swing with lots of activities for attendees to enjoy.

The Nyc Pride Parade Lasts how Long?

The entire Parade is anticipated to run 12 hours, according to AS. At 3 PM ET, the event will begin. You can watch the event on YouTube and Facebook if you are unable to attend in person for some reason. It’s also accessible via ABC 7. Ts Madison, Punkie Johnson, Schuyler Bailar, Dominique Morgan, and Chase Strangio will serve as this year’s Grand Marshalls (advocates).

Where Will the Event Be Happening?

On 25th Street and Fifth Avenue, the celebration will begin. After that, it will travel west along 8th Street and south on 5th Avenue.

The route will then continue along Christopher Street and through Stonewall National Monument before heading to 6th Avenue. The parade will then proceed north on 7th Avenue before coming to a finish at 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

What Year Did the First New York Pride Parade Happen?

According to the source, the first Pride Parade was in 1970. At first, only a few hundred people joined the march. But as time went on, so did the number of participants.

Because of the Stonewall riots, which occurred in 1969, June is Pride Month. The Stonewall Inn, a restaurant with a reputation for welcoming LGBTQ+ people, was raided by the police during the event. Following the disturbance, individuals moved quickly to denounce the abuse of LGBTQ+ people by the police.

Since that time, Pride Month has been observed annually to give members of the LGBTQ+ community a venue and a reason to party while also inviting others to join in.

