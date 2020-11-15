The Newest: Washington’s Smith makes initial begin in two years

The Newest Week 10 from the NFL (all times EST):

___

1:50 p.m.

Alex Smith’s first NFL start in nearly two decades is off to a tough beginning in big part due to Washington’s defence.

Smith began for the very first time since Nov. 18, 2018, if he broke his right tibia and fibula. He failed 17 operations and endured a life-threatening illness before rehabbing to return to the area.

The 36-year old created two relief appearances before this year. However, his most recent landmark was rapidly overshadowed by 2 touchdown passes from Detroit’s Matthew Stafford that put the Lions up 14-3 on Washington early in the next quarter.

Smith began the match 5 of 9 to get 60 yards)

___

1:40 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans are penalized following a 35-minute delay due to a serious thunderstorm. Houston’s Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked off 1:37 p.m. to find the game moving.

The groups were shipped right back to their respective rooms after a storm blew through FirstEnergy Stadium. Fans were seeking shelter below the scene’s peaks and on concourses once the storm struck, at the beginning of the national anthem.

There are just four other ancient games now with the majority of the schedule changed to the overdue window due to the Masters.

— Tom Withers reporting against Cleveland

___

The Cincinnati Bengals state three additional coaches are added into this COVID-19 listing and therefore are inaccessible for Sunday’s match in unbeaten Pittsburgh.

Linebackers coach Al Golden, secondary/cornerbacks trainer Steve Jackson and former defensive assistant Mark Duffner united wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, who Friday learned he’d be ruled out due to virus protocols.

Defensive excellent control trainer Jordan Kovacs will endure in for Golden; secondary/safeties trainer Robert Livingston for both Jackson; along with defensive helper Gerald Chatman to get Duffner. Assistant wide receivers coach Troy Walters is presuming Bicknell’s duties for the sport.

___

1:10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm has postponed the beginning of the Houston Texans’ game in the Cleveland Browns.

Soon before kickoff, a dreadful storm hauled into FirstEnergy Stadium and teams, who’d come out to the national anthemthat were made to go back to their respective locker rooms. The Browns stated the beginning is going to be postponed for 15 moments using more upgrades coming.

High winds are from the forecast for the rest of Sunday’s match.

— Tom Withers reporting against Cleveland

___

For the very first time all year, the Green Bay Packers did not score in their opening drive. )

Green Bay rather chose the opening kickoff and went out, as Aaron Rodgers could not join with tight end Robert Tonyan to a deep pass on third and 3.

The Packers had scored four field objectives and four touchdowns in their opening drives during their first eight matches of the year. Even the 2007 New England Patriots would be the only other group as 2000 to score in their opening drive at every one of their first eight games of a year.

— Steve Megargee reporting out of Green Bay, Wisconsin

___

Loading… Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading. . .Loading…

12:55 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a very lengthy travel adventure ahead of their match in the Carolina Panthers.

Their trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, was postponed about 6 1/2 hours Saturday due to mechanical problems, and the group did not arrive in its resort until prior to midnightaccording to a individual familiar with the circumstance. The individual talked to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday since the group doesn’t publish details of its journey itinerary.

The flight had been scheduled to depart in a executive airport attached to Tampa International Airport at two:30 p.m., however gamers stayed on the tarmac for over five hours waiting for your plane to leave. They finally deplaned and boarded another plane and left for Charlotte, coming 11:15 p.m., in which they had been taken to a Caribbean resort.

This was a tough beginning to the weekend to the Buccaneers, that want to bounce back by a 38-3 shellacking a week in the hands of their New Orleans Saints. The Panthers are trying to snap a four-game losing series.

— Steve Reed reporting against Charlotte, North Carolina

___

12:40 p.m.

Weather might have an effect on the Jaguars-Packers game.

The prediction in Green Bay now requires a 90% probability of rain with winds at 20-30 miles ) There might possibly be intermittent gusts of over 40 miles ).

The Packers had to handle strong winds in their final home match, a 28-22 upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 1. ) Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said later that match the Packers did not deal with the elements and they had in prior seasons.

Jacksonville has a brand new kicker at Chase McLaughlin, signed off Minnesota’s practice squad following rookie Josh Lambo has been put on injured reserve with a hip issue. McLaughlin therefore the group’s sixth kicker this year, after Lambo, Brandon Wright, Aldrick Rosas, Stephen Hauschka along with Jon Brown.

___

12 p.m.

The NFL backloaded the Week 10 program in light of a battle it does not usually need to deal with: The Experts in November rather than April.

Just 3 groups with a winning record (Tampa Bay, Cleveland and Green Bay) play at the first window now. The showcase matches happen to be at the West: Buffalo (7-2) in Arizona (5-3), Seattle (6-2) in the Los Angeles Rams (5-3) and Pittsburgh (8-0) attempting to remain unbeaten against AFC North rival Cincinnati (2-5-1).

Baltimore (6-2) visits New England (3-5) at the nightcap.

___

Much More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL along with https://twitter.com/AP_NFL