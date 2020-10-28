The Newest: Texans participant tests positive for coronavirus

The newest about the impacts of the coronavirus epidemic on sports across the globe:

___

The Houston Texans shut their practice center Wednesday, hours after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The group was informed of the positive evaluation on Tuesday night and explained the anonymous player instantly self-isolated based on NFL protocols. Contact tracing has been conducted along with the centre will be underdoing”deep cleansing,” that the Texans said in an declaration.

“We’re in close consultation with all the NFL, in addition to our group of independent physicians and specialists, and can follow their advice concerning our scheduled bye week surgeries,” the staff added. “The health and security of our staff, in addition to our whole staff, are of greatest priority.”

Houston (1-6) doesn’t play again till Nov. 8 in Jacksonville.

___

Louisville will restrict presence for men’s and women’s basketball games to 15percent ability — or 3 ),000 individuals, using physical distancing — at that 22,090-chair KFC Yum! ) Center.

The college plans to get season ticket holders regarding choices from the design which will spread audiences through the world’s lower bowl and superior seating locations. Ticketing will be electronic and security measures include temperature tests in admissions and face caps.

The Caribbean arena hasn’t yet been utilized since March 10.

___

