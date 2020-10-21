The Newest: Kershaw, Dodgers shoot Game 1 on Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Newest on Game 1 of the World Series (all times local):

10:38 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw pitched six dominant innings, Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts homered along with also the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to start an surreal World Series played with no outbreak.

A neutral-site audience limited by the coronavirus into 11,388 in Globe Life Field, the new $1.2 billion residence in the Texas Rangers, watched that the Dodgers chase a crazy Tyler Glasnow and split away. Game 2 is Wednesday night.

The Dodgers, who also posted the best record in the majors through the season, intend to throw a group of relievers contrary to Rays genius Blake Snell.

Kershaw, a normal season celebrity having an erratic post-season background, let one run on 2 hits, struck out eight and left using the 8-1 lead.

New off producing three excellent catches from the NL Championship Series,” Betts struck a solo home run and stole two bases. Bellinger established a two-run shot at the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie his seventh-inning homer in Game 7 of the NLCS put Los Angeles ahead to stay against Atlanta.

10:30 p.m.

The Dodgers are 3 workouts from shining off a Game 1 victory on this World Series. Los Angeles leads 8-3 entering the ninth inning.

Righty reliever Pedro Báez retired the very best of Tampa Bay’s lineup to be in the eighth, such as a regular flyout to center from Randy Arozarena. The Rays’ post-season breakout superstar is for 3 in his first Series match.

Mookie Betts headed off the bottom of the inning with one. Betts walked and both bases in the fifth, the first participant to accomplish this at a World Series inning because Babe Ruth at 1921. Betts also homered in the first time.

The Dodgers ended up with 2 on and two out, however right-hander John Curtiss arrived and struck out May Smith.

Joe Kelly has been made to pitch the ninth for LA.

10:15 p.m.

supporting the casting of Clayton Kershaw along with the rate and strength of Mookie Betts, the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 following seven innings.

Attempting to mount a major comeback,” Tampa Bay got RBI singles from pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau along with Kevin Kiermaier from the seventh against reliever Víctor González. However, the Rays were refused a opportunity to get nearer when González snared Mike Zunino’s line drive and dropped Brosseau off second base to end the inning.

Los Angeles requires six workouts to go in three wins of its very first World Series title in 32 years.

9:45 p.m.

Mookie Betts struck a leadoff homer in the sixth inning, ongoing a fantastic operation for its versatile superstar and assisting the Los Angeles Dodgers start an 8-1 lead on the Tampa Bay Rays going in the last portion of Game 1 of the World Series.

Betts drove Josh Fleming’s original pitch of the inning on the wall right to an opposite-field homer. Max Muncy tacked on an RBI double later in the framework.

Betts also walked, stole second and scored on Muncy’s bouncer to early in the fifth, igniting Los Angeles’ four-run inning.

Clayton Kershaw pitched six effective innings for the NL champions. The three-time Cy Young Award winner struck out eight and walked one. He’s responsible for his next Series victory in five starts.

9:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay director Kevin Cash attempted to stay with his rookie, and it did not work out to Tyler Glasnow. The Rays’ 6-foot-8 newcomer was hauled from the fifth inning following a career-high 112 pitches as the Dodgers extended their lead to 6-1.

Glasnow walked Mookie Betts along with Corey Seager resulting from the fifth, and also came around to score until Money eventually lifted Glasnow — a uncharacteristically slow hook for Tampa Bay’s bullpen-favouring director.

Betts and Seager took good advantage of Glasnow’s slow shipping to dual sneak while Justin Turner broke , and Betts subsequently scored on Max Muncy’s grounder to first, dive to the plate before Yandy Diaz’s throw. Betts also stole moment in the inning, and the Dodgers will be the very first Series team with three steals in an inning because the 1912 New York Giants.

Glasnow granted an RBI single to Will Smith earlier Cash arrived for him. Glasnow broke out eight, walked and has been charged with six runs.

The Rays got to the board at the surface of the framework when Kevin Kiermaier smacked Clayton Kershaw’s dangling slider to get a solo homer.

Kershaw had retired 13 right back. He has punched eight and increased his livelihood post-season strikeout complete to 201. Even with a playoff restart, Kershaw is scaling the leaderboard for post-season dominance. He handed John Smoltz for moment on the record using strikeout No. 200, also he can grab Justin Verlander in 205 prior to the conclusion of this collection.

Kershaw has thrown 70 pitches through five innings and will be based on his next Series victory in five starts.

8:45 p.m.

Cody Bellinger’s two-run homer has contributed Clayton Kershaw along with the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-0 lead within the Tampa Bay Rays following four innings.

The 2019 NL MVP attached to the first pitch he saw in Tyler Glasnow from the fourth, forcing a 98 miles fastball on the right-centre weapon. Max Muncy was aboard following drawing a leadoff walk and progressing to second on Will Smith’s groundout to third party.

This was the funniest pitch Bellinger has hit for a house run in his profession, according to MLB.com.

After rounding the bases, Bellinger and his Dodgers teammates played it safe and renowned together with fur taps instead of emphatic high-fives. Bellinger knocked his shoulder from whack — — after he Kiké Hernández banged forearms onto a jumping high-five following Bellinger’s tiebreaking homer in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series against Atlanta on Sunday night.

There has been a question if Bellinger’s tender shoulder, that has appeared out of place before, might influence his swing. Surely did not seem that way if Bellinger started his fourth homer of the post-season.

Glasnow prevented further damage by obtaining two strikeouts having a runner on second.

8 ):10 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw is currently looking like the good Clayton Kershaw. His slider sharp, also revealing nail control, ” he struck Brandon Lowe and Mike Zunino at a 10-pitch surface of the next inning. Even the Dodgers lefty has eight in a row, and it has discovered his rhythm.

Rays newcomer Tyler Glasnow is do it with pure gasoline. He is hitting 100 miles along with his furnace. He fanned Austin Barnes, Mookie Betts and Justin Turner at the bottom half, operating on a stroll.

It is scoreless and fairly quiet thus far. Even though there were lots of fans in the playground, there would not be far to make noise around.

7:52 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw is settling as he gets his third start in four decades at Game 1 of the World Series.

The Dodgers lefty, projecting only a couple kilometers away from his Dallas home, retired the side in order at front of the next inning from the neutral-site series in the house of the Texas Rangers.

Kershaw’s second strikeout of the match has been on Willy Adames, who’s around 18 strikeouts this post-season when hitting. 128. Joey Wendle and Kevin Kiermaier equally flew out to left. Kershaw retired five right following 2 of their first few hitters of the match attained, on a single and a walk.

Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow has surrendered his very first strike, a seeing-eye, two-out only by Chris Taylor that only eluded a diving Adames from the hole at shortstop. Joc Pederson struck out swinging to end the inning.

May Smith had been that the hard-throwing Glasnow’s initial strikeout resulting from the moment. Glasnow has habitually been hitting 98 miles with his fastball, however, obtained both Smith and Pederson swinging on curves at the reduced 80s.

7:34 p.m.

The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw along with the Rays’ Tyler Glasnow every pitched scoreless first innings in the World Series opener.

Kershaw began his fifth String game and third party opener by enabling Yandy Diaz’s solitary, subsequently hammered Brandon Lowe and walked Randy Arozarena before hitting out Hunter Renfroe and becoming Manuel Margot to a comebacker.

Glasnow retired Mookie Betts, Justin Turner along with Max Muncy round a stroll into Corey Seager.

Los Angeles will be at the World Series for the third time in just four decades, looking for its first title because 1988.

Tampa Bay hasn’t won a tournament. It dropped to Philadelphia in 2008, its just prior String look.

7:11 p.m.

The World Series is penalized deep in the center of Texas, together with the roof open and fans from the stands.

Pitching near his Dallas house, three-time National League Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw of this Los Angeles Dodgers threw a hit in his first throw into Tampa Bay leadoff hitter Yandy Diaz.

The national anthem was conducted by Pentatonix, a Grammy-winning that a cappella band made in Arlington, Texas, which failed a version that was version that has been played on the major movie boards. A four-jet flyover followedclosely.

Four frontline health employees that are serving throughout the coronavirus pandemic were at center field for its first-pitch ceremonies, obtaining a loud ovation. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave the telephone “Play Ball!” From around the third-base dugout.

“It is time to get Dodgers baseball,” Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully said in a prerecorded message revealed before the Dodgers took the area.

Globe Life Field has a potential of 40,518, along with Major League Baseball said it’ll be approximately 28% complete during the World Series, such as it had been through the NL Championship Series. Fans were in distanced pods of four chairs each, using unsold seats zip-tied with each other to keep them from being utilized.

Each ticket available for its seven-game NLCS and most of seven possible World Series tickets have been offered. Even the NLCS averaged 10,835 spending lovers.

This is a nice night for its very first World Series game played in Arlington because 2011, if the Rangers played within their second successive World Series. You will find clear skies and the fever initially pitch has been 82 levels.

5:15 p.m.

Earlier Kevin Cash has been hired as a first-time supervisor together with all the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2014, he’d been contested from the Texas Rangers due to their vacancy which off-season.

Currently Cash is contributing the Rays within their very first World Series because 2008, that can be played at the Rangers’ new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof.

Money said he’s still”very appreciative” of this chance the Rangers introduced during that interview procedure, and stated there wasn’t a time afterward he had been enthused about whether he’d find this job.

“But saying that, I am quite delighted to be where I am at, also at Tampa with each the folks I get to use on a daily basis,” Cash said before Game 1, if the Rays were confronting the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jeff Banister acquired the Rangers endeavor, also has been there for 3 seasons until previous Dodgers third base coach Chris Woodward substituted him two decades back.

4:37 p.m.

Pentatonix will sing the national anthem before Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers along with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Grammy-winning that a cappella band from Arlington, Texas, prerecorded the tune which will be displayed on video in Globe Life Field.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott provides the call of”Play ball!”

Ceremonial first pitch responsibilities will be managed by four frontline health employees that are serving throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Married nurses Jamie Edens and Ryan Ward have been in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Erika Combs is still a nurse at Dallas. Brittney Burns is a nurse practitioner in San Antonio.

4:22 p.m.

Cody Bellinger was at his usual place in the starting lineup to your Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bellinger was sixth and playing center field Tuesday nighttwo weeks after rapping his shoulder from whack through his emphatic party after hitting go-ahead homer from the clinching Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Diaz had been at the leadoff spot using all the Rays confronting left-hander Clayton Kershaw, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner casting near his Dallas home.

The remainder of the Rays lineup had second baseman Brandon Lowe batting second, before Randy Arozarena, that has seven homers this post-season. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe was batting , accompanied by left fielder Manuel Margot, third baseman Joey Wendle, shortstop Willy Adames, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zunino.

Kiermaier was dealing with a sore wrist after having struck with a 99 miles fastball at Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against Houston.

Correct fielder Mookie Betts was top off to the Dodgers from Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow. NLCS MVP shortstop Corey Seager had been at the No. 2 spot, followed closely by third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Max Muncy, designated hitter Will Smith, Bellinger, second baseman Chris Taylor, left fielder Joc Pederson and catcher Austin Barnes.

Much More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB along with https://twitter.com/AP_Sports