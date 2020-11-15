The Newest: Johnson begins using a 4-shot guide at Experts

AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Newest about the Experts, the last golf important of this year (all times EST):

8:30 a.m.

The last round of the Masters began with the following weather delay, that one just 10 minutes due to fog.

As it raised, it had been apparent that which Sunday had in shop: Dustin Johnson using a four-shot cause an effort to win the green coat and end a few years of questions regarding his capacity to shut out majors from before.

Johnson is your 16th participant to result from four shots or more moving into the last round at Augusta National. Just four players didn’t acquire against this place — Ken Venturi at 1956, Ed Sneed at 1979, Greg Norman at 1996 and Rory McIlroy at 2011.

Johnson currently has connected with the 54-hole record 16-below 200. With gentle states in the fall, there’s been record low scoring. The championship album is currently 18-beneath 270 from Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.