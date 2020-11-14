News

The Newest: Croatia participant tests positive prior to Sweden sport

The Brand New about the impacts of the coronavirus epidemic on sport round the globe:

The softball soccer federation states midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

It states Brozovic was isolated by the remainder of the group that is to play with Sweden at Stockholm on Saturday at a Nations League match.

The 27-year old Brozovic plays for Inter Milan.

Defender Domagoj Vida has been pulled from Croatia’s friendly game against Turkey on Wednesday following a positive evaluation.

Before, the Swedish football federation said defender Carl Starfelt was isolated after testing positive for COVID-19.

