The New Miss USA Is A Beautiful Black TRUMP SUPPORTER!!

The new Miss USA is a gorgeous Black beauty queen. But she’s coming under fire today, after people learned that the beauty may have been a supporter of President Trump.

Asya Daniels is from Mississippi, she’s a registered Republican, and attended Trump’s White House to participate in talks with the president.

She even sang the National Anthem at a Trump rally in Mississippi back in 2018. That rally, along with many in the Deep South was filled with vile racists.

During last night’s pageant, Asya told the socially-distanced audience how she had participated in a White House roundtable on criminal justice reform with President Donald Trump – who used to own the pageant – and that she was passionate about the second amendment.

She did her best to hide her support for the controversial president – who many label as a racist.

Here are some images of the gorgeous new beauty queen:

Here is her boyfriend: