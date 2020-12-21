The Nationwide are “starting off to talk about generating songs,” states Aaron Dessner

The Nationwide could before long commence work on their ninth studio album, according to the band’s guitarist Aaron Dessner.

Talking to Billboard, Dessner reported his recent project is the next album by Huge Crimson Machine, his collaboration with Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon, but that The Nationwide are beginning to discuss their initial songs because 2019’s acclaimed ‘I Am Effortless To Find’.

Requested about his options for the potential following his work on Taylor Swift‘s acclaimed 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, Dessner stated he and Vernon were “close to finishing” their new album just before “the Folklore and Evermore vortex opened up.”

“Actually Taylor has been seriously handy and associated with that as perfectly,” he continued. “The Countrywide is starting off to communicate about creating music, and I think [Swift] will possibly take a split.”

In September, Dessner’s The Countrywide bandmate Bryan Devendorf told NME that he desires the band’s following album to be a “stripped-back rock record” in a related vein to IDLES.

“I consider it’s back again to the drawing board,” he replied. “We’re starting off from the bottom of the mountain. Personally, I’ve usually wanted to strip it back and do minimalist things like IDLES – they are one of our new favourites. I enjoy their production and their songs,” he claimed.

Pursuing the release of ‘I Am Simple To Find’ very last year, in the meantime, the band told NME that that they have some additional “rock” and “live” tunes that did not make it onto the album but may possibly continue to see the light-weight of day.