The MTV Europe Music Awards Winners 2020

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday, and this year the event truly had a global feel. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show was filmed in various locations across the world, including London and Budapest, Hungary, with performances by Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Zara Larsson, and Little Mix, who also hosted the event.

And while there were some seriously epic performances to keep us entertained whilst in lockdown, of course, the entire reason for the concert is the actual award ceremony. Leading the charge with seven nominations was Lady Gaga, followed closely by Dua Lipa with four and Cardi B with three.

In 2020, a new award was added to the fold to reflect the times we’re living in — the best virtual live performance — with BTS, J Balvin, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Maluma, and Post Malone all vying for the prize. Keep reading to find out all the artists who won at the 2020 MTVA EMAs.

BEST VIDEO

WINNER: DJ Khaled – “Popstar” feat. DrakeBillie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”Cardi B – “WAP” feat. Megan Thee StallionKarol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki MinajLady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”Taylor Swift – “The Man”The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST ARTIST

WINNER: Lady GagaDua LipaHarry StylesJustin BieberMiley CyrusThe Weeknd

BEST SONG

WINNER: BTS – DynamiteDaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy RicchDua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”Roddy Ricch – “The Box”The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST COLLABORATION

WINNER: Karol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki MinajBlackPink and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”Cardi B – WAP” feat. Megan Thee StallionDaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy RicchJustin Bieber – “Intentions” feat. QuavoLady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”Sam Smith and Demi Lovato – “I’m Ready”

BEST POP

WINNER: Little MixDua LipaHarry StylesJustin BieberKaty PerryLady GagaBTS

BEST GROUP

WINNER: BTS5 Seconds of SummerBlackPinkChloe x HalleCNCOLittle Mix

BEST NEW

WINNER: Doja CatBeneeDaBabyJack HarlowRoddy RicchYungblud

BIGGEST FANS

WINNER: BTSAriana GrandeBlackPinkJustin BieberLady GagaTaylor Swift

BEST LATIN

WINNER: Karol G Anuel AABad BunnyJ BalvinMalumaOzuna

BEST ROCK

WINNER: ColdplayGreen DayLiam GallagherPearl JamTame ImpalaThe Killers

BEST HIP-HOP

WINNER: Cardi BDaBabyDrakeEminemMegan Thee StallionRoddy RicchTravis Scott

BEST ELECTRONIC

WINNER: David GuettaCalvin HarrisKygoMarshmelloMartin GarrixThe Chainsmokers

BEST ALTERNATIVE

WINNER: Hayley WilliamsBlackbearFKA TwigsMachine Gun KellyThe 1975Twenty One Pilots

VIDEO FOR GOOD

WINNER: H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”David Guetta and Sia – “Let’s Love”Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”Jorja Smith – “By Any Means”Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

BEST PUSH

WINNER: YungbludAJ MitchellAshnikkoBeneeBrockhamptonConan GrayDoja CatGeorgiaJack HarlowLil TeccaTate McRaeWallows

BEST VIRTUAL LIVE

WINNER: BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live StreamJ Balvin – Behind the Colores Live ExperienceKaty Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around the WorldLittle Mix – UncancelledMaluma – Papi Juancho LivePost Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST UK & IRELAND ACT

WINNER: Little MixAJ TraceyJoel CorryJorja SmithLewis CapaldiThe 1975.

MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE AWARDS

WINNER: Luiza Brasil (Brazil)WINNER: Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)WINNER: Temi Mwale (UK)WINNER: Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)WINNER: Raquel Willis (US)