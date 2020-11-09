The MTV Europe Music Awards Winners 2020

The 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards took place on Sunday, and this year the event truly had a global feel. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show was filmed in various locations across the world, including London and Budapest, Hungary, with performances by Sam Smith, Doja Cat, Zara Larsson, and Little Mix, who also hosted the event.
And while there were some seriously epic performances to keep us entertained whilst in lockdown, of course, the entire reason for the concert is the actual award ceremony. Leading the charge with seven nominations was Lady Gaga, followed closely by Dua Lipa with four and Cardi B with three.
In 2020, a new award was added to the fold to reflect the times we’re living in — the best virtual live performance — with BTS, J Balvin, Katy Perry, Little Mix, Maluma, and Post Malone all vying for the prize. Keep reading to find out all the artists who won at the 2020 MTVA EMAs.
BEST VIDEO
WINNER: DJ Khaled – “Popstar” feat. DrakeBillie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”Cardi B – “WAP” feat. Megan Thee StallionKarol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki MinajLady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”Taylor Swift – “The Man”The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST ARTIST
WINNER: Lady GagaDua LipaHarry StylesJustin BieberMiley CyrusThe Weeknd
BEST SONG
WINNER: BTS – DynamiteDaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy RicchDua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”Roddy Ricch – “The Box”The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
BEST COLLABORATION
WINNER: Karol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki MinajBlackPink and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”Cardi B – WAP” feat. Megan Thee StallionDaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy RicchJustin Bieber – “Intentions” feat. QuavoLady Gaga and Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”Sam Smith and Demi Lovato – “I’m Ready”
BEST POP
WINNER: Little MixDua LipaHarry StylesJustin BieberKaty PerryLady GagaBTS
BEST GROUP
WINNER: BTS5 Seconds of SummerBlackPinkChloe x HalleCNCOLittle Mix
BEST NEW
WINNER: Doja CatBeneeDaBabyJack HarlowRoddy RicchYungblud
BIGGEST FANS
WINNER: BTSAriana GrandeBlackPinkJustin BieberLady GagaTaylor Swift
BEST LATIN
WINNER: Karol G Anuel AABad BunnyJ BalvinMalumaOzuna
BEST ROCK
WINNER: ColdplayGreen DayLiam GallagherPearl JamTame ImpalaThe Killers
BEST HIP-HOP
WINNER: Cardi BDaBabyDrakeEminemMegan Thee StallionRoddy RicchTravis Scott
BEST ELECTRONIC
WINNER: David GuettaCalvin HarrisKygoMarshmelloMartin GarrixThe Chainsmokers
BEST ALTERNATIVE
WINNER: Hayley WilliamsBlackbearFKA TwigsMachine Gun KellyThe 1975Twenty One Pilots
VIDEO FOR GOOD
WINNER: H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”David Guetta and Sia – “Let’s Love”Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”Jorja Smith – “By Any Means”Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
BEST PUSH
WINNER: YungbludAJ MitchellAshnikkoBeneeBrockhamptonConan GrayDoja CatGeorgiaJack HarlowLil TeccaTate McRaeWallows
BEST VIRTUAL LIVE
WINNER: BTS – Map of the Soul Concert Live StreamJ Balvin – Behind the Colores Live ExperienceKaty Perry @ Tomorrow Land – Around the WorldLittle Mix – UncancelledMaluma – Papi Juancho LivePost Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
WINNER: Little MixAJ TraceyJoel CorryJorja SmithLewis CapaldiThe 1975.
MTV EMA GENERATION CHANGE AWARDS
WINNER: Luiza Brasil (Brazil)WINNER: Kiki Mordi (Nigeria)WINNER: Temi Mwale (UK)WINNER: Catherhea Potjanaporn (Malaysia)WINNER: Raquel Willis (US)
Add Comment