The most effective afternoon tea hampers | London Night Standard

s there anything much more quintessentially British than afternoon tea?

Also known as higher tea or a product tea, the leisurely meal is rumoured to be the creation of the seventh Duchess of Bedford in 1840 to fulfill her mid-afternoon starvation pangs. In a natural way the idea of finger sandwiches and warm scones slathered with product and jam caught on like wildfire with the British community, and it is now a firm fixture on the menus of luxurious inns and places to eat just about everywhere.

With hospitality shut for the time currently being because of to Covid, it is time to deliver the custom house. The excellent news is that there are a good deal of product tea hampers offered to buy on the internet for shipping and delivery correct to your doorstep.

From healthful bakes with packets of fantastic teas to picnic hampers so you can love an al-fresco unfold, there are hundreds to pick out from.

Great for celebrating birthdays, hen functions, Mother’s Working day or just brightening up a dull afternoon, we have rounded up the nicest and most lavish choices to enjoy.

Set the kettle on and get ready to tuck in to the greatest afternoon tea hampers.

GAIL’s Afternoon Tea for 4

The legendary London baker is a haven for carb-enthusiasts, and as you would be expecting, the afternoon tea delivery doesn’t fall short to delight.

The offer includes everything you will need for the ideal afternoon tea: four scones accompanied with a pot of Rodda’s Clotted Product and jars of GAIL’s Organic and natural Jam and Lemon Curd.

But this is a good feast, so they’ve also thrown in sinfully scrumptious brownie fingers, honey cakes, smoked salmon & avocado yoghurt, and avocado & egg sandwiches (four of each) moreover a packet of Unfastened Leaf JING Tea.

( GAIL’s )

Hi Kitty x Cutter & Squidge Afternoon Tea

Upgrade tea time to suitably kitsch heights with this darling Hello Kitty-themed hamper from Cutter & Squidge. Comprehensive of the classic highlights, you’ll learn four buttery scones (heat them just before consuming), strawberry jam and clotted product, Good day Kitty Ruby Chocolate Blondies, Howdy Kitty Chocolate Caramel Cakes and a pack of fruity Peaches and Cream Loose Leaf Tea. You will be battling around who does the washing up way too as they’ve also bundled a restricted version KT x CS Tea Towel.

( Cutter & Squidge )

GAIL’s Bake-At-Household Afternoon Tea

There’s practically nothing like oven-warm scones. GAIL’s has carried out the hard scone-making work for you so all you have to do is carefully wipe them with an egg wash and throw them in your oven for a couple minutes. By the time you have set the desk and stuck the kettle on, they’ll be ready.

A great activity to do with the children, this package comes with homely-on the lookout pots of raspberry and rose jam, lemon curd, clotted cream and a pack of JING Assam Breakfast tea.

( GAIL’s )

The Indytute Ordeals Afternoon Tea For Two At Residence

A reward voucher for a slap up high tea, really do not trouble obtaining lunch when purchasing this gourmand practical experience. This fabulous reward notion can be booked for home supply up until March 2021 so there is plenty of time to make your mind up when to have your treat.

Hope veggie or meaty morsels ahead of scones entire with jam and clotted product toppings as well as macarons, mini muffins, possets and a meringue way too. Crack out the great china and make a meal of this afternoon tea delivery. Nationwide shipping readily available.

( The Indytute )

Borough Box Afternoon tea Reward

A current to win the hearts of snackers, this bundle comes with a option of teas together with crumbly shortbread, gooey brownies, clotted cream fudge, Joe & Seph’s popcorn and earl grey chocolate.

( Borough Box )

Cutter & Squidge Afternoon Tea Hamper

Thrust the boat out with this luxurious afternoon tea shipping. It is packed with freshly designed scones, veggie mince pies, fine loose leaf tea, a bottle of prosecco and a modest population of gingerbread folks. There is also a vegan cake to delight in. A hearty spread that will make someone’s day.

( Cutter & Squidge )

Afternoon Tea Letter Box Hamper With British Grown Tea

If you’ve been missing buddies and household you have not found in a though, a letterbox-sized reward is the excellent way to permit them know you have been considering about them. Send out your like by using this beautifully curated afternoon tea hamper which arrives with jam, tea, shortbread and natural and organic darkish chocolate. Rely on us, they’ll sense thoroughly spoiled.

( NOTHS )

The Small Marmalade Classic Hamper With China Established

Loaded with sweets, compact-batch jam and tea for just one, two or 4 people today, it will come in a lovable basket that can go on to fulfil all your cottagecore storage goals. Not only that, but they’ll throw in some attractive china plates and mugs much too, so your fortunate recipient can love higher tea in the model in which it was meant.

( The Very small Marmalade )

Prosecco & Truffles Afternoon Tea

You can give a traditional product tea a luxury improve thanks to Devon Heaven’s wonderful Prosecco & Truffles Afternoon Tea basket. The scones have been made by regional chef Richard Hunt (presenter Kirstie Allsopp has utilized this famous recipe on Tv) though the jam is manufactured from domestically-developed strawberries. Langage Farm provide the prosperous Devonshire clotted cream, designed from a herd of Jersey and Guernsey cows.

( Devon Heaven )

