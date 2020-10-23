The MixtapE! Gifts Ariana Grande, Nelly, FGL and much more New Music

Brand new music Fridays are an exhilarating, yet frightening prospect for any music enthusiast.

It is basically a weekly vacation in which fan-favorite artists and new faces equally fall their newest offerings for all of the world to listen to, flood streaming solutions and electronic retailers with a onslaught of aural snacks. However, who has the opportunity to sit down and listen to what before upgrading their playlists? There is just a lot of great stuff! (And, in case we are being truthful, typically a couple stinkers, too.)

Since it happens, we perform. Welcome To Your MixtapE!

It has been a different doozy of a week, but Ariana Grande‘s back.

Only weeks after sending fans into a tailspin with the worship of a fresh record, the celebrity returned into the scene using”positions” And though the internet arguments whether Ari’s speaking about ex Pete Davidson from the lyrics, then we will be here listening to this track on repeat.

Obviously, Ari is not the only one falling heat this past week. Below are our selections for the very best of the very best.