The Mindy Project Alum Fortune Feimster Marries Jacquelyn Smith

Fortune Feimster stated”I do!”

The prior Mindy Project celebrity and stand-up comedian demonstrated she wed longtime love Jacquelyn Smith within a romantic Malibu service on Oct. 23. Although the couple had planned a larger celebration, the coronavirus stunt shifted their strategies to celebrate.

“We have married! ,” Fortune advised lovers in her Instagram article on Oct. 25. “Jax and I chose to forgo the large wedding we intended to have because of this pandemic and chose rather last minute to perform a small service on the shore. We are going to celebrate with family and friends at a year when it is safer to do so.”

In a meeting with People, Fortune and Jacquelyn, an educator, shared with the adorable details of the shore wedding, that was held at the back of a home they rented. The service overlooked the sea, and a Zoom connection was supplied so family members and friends may observe that the set get hitched. Promotional wore a blue suit, although Jacquelyn wore a white gown which match the beachy vibes.