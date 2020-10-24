The Meg sequel has been led at Rebecca’s Ben Wheatley

We have got more pre-historic snakes later on and it might appear that Ben Wheatley is your guy to give us them. THR has reported Wheatley, whose adaptation of REBECCA surfaced Netflix just days back, has signed to direct a sequel to THE MEG, the 2018 giant shark film which has been directed by Jon Turteltaub (NATIONAL TREASURE).

Many of the main talents involved together with the very first movie are predicted to go for THE MEG two, like Jason Statham, who’s reportedly creatively engaged this time round. A first draft of this screenplay was composed by Dean Georgaris, together with Jon and Erich Hoeber currently in the process of crafting this screenplay. The 3 authors also wrote the script to the very first movie. THE MEG starred Jason Statham as Jonas Taylor, a professional deep-sea rescue diver who’s recruited to rescue the team of a submersible that’s been assaulted by a Megalodon, a large pre-historic creature considered to have been introduced. Even though the MEG received mixed reviews on release, it had been a box-office success, grossing around $530 million globally, and also speak of a sequel immediately arose. Personally, though I had fun with this movie, I found it a small mediocre if all was done and said. Hopefully the movie can improve on what the very first movie setup. What exactly are you expecting to see out of a sequel to THE MEG?

