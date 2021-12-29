The Matrix Resurrections Ending Explained – Did Neo and Trinity Survive?

Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections is a sci-fi action movie distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It stars Keanu Reeves in the lead role with the supporting cast that comprises Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris.

This is the fourth and the last installment in the famous The Matrix franchise. It is released 18 years after the release of its last edition which was back in 2003. Keanu Reeves is appearing for the last time in his role as a Neo which also concludes this legendary franchise. Let’s talk about The Matrix Resurrections ending explained and break down its final moments.

The Matrix Resurrections Ending Explained

The Matrix Resurrections Plot

It’s been sixty years since the death of Neo and Trinity and the Analyst finds their bodies to resurrect them. They both get resurrected at resurrection pods created in a sentient program. Their consciousness is taken out and manipulated to suit the needs of the program.

In the new instance of simulation, Neo is given the identity of Thomas Anderson who is an award-winning video game creator. He is mostly famous for the Matrix game trilogy that he created. He created these games from the bits of memories of his past. While Neo has some thoughts about these memories, the Analyst ensures that Neo believes them to be pieces of fiction.

On the other hand, we get introduced to Bugs who is the captain of the Mnemosyne Battleship. She comes across a sentient Morpheus program and informs her about Thomas’ sighting in the new matrix. However, his digital image keeps on changing because the Analyst doesn’t want the outside world to see him.

Both Bugs and Morpheus get together to rescue Neo from the Matrix. They find Neo and give him a red pill which returns all of his memories. The trio escape from the facility however, Neo spots Trinity in one of the Matrix is the program. He decides to save the love of her life.

Philosophy of Matrix

Before this new model, the architecture has designed another model which was based on equations. However, they didn’t do an efficient job of powering the machines that existed in the reality. They needed something unique like human emotions to extract the energy from these simulations.

To overcome the problem, they created a simulated reality that uses human consciousness. The idea came after the research that when humans are placed together, they will harness more energy. And because of this, the machines present in the real world were able to extract the energy.

Neo and Trinity

In this simulator, the Analyst had realized that if both humans came in contact with each other or became stationary, they would no longer generate any energy. Hence, they both needed to crave for each other, but neither of them would express their feelings. This allowed both of them to yearn for each other in a continuous loop.

Neo even after coming close to Trinity was unable to provide a confession because of his worries. Trinity on the other hand had her family and children that she couldn’t live behind. Both of them were caught in a stalemate, however, in the end, Trinity chose to side with Neo and escape.

The Matrix Resurrections Ending Explained

The Matrix Resurrections Ending Explained – Did Neo and Trinity Survive?

It was decided that Matrix would undergo reset if anyone decided to leave it. However, the Analyst asked authorities to not do it since he knew Neo would return. He threatens him about killing her love if he didn’t return, hence he had no other choice but to oblige with the choice.

On the outside, Sati successfully managed to unplug Trinity’s body from the Matrix and save her. This allowed Neo to take her and escape from the Matrix. However, the Analyst turns all the bots in the model into bombs and everyone starts targeting the duo. They start running away from these bombs, however, they face an inescapable corner.

On the rooftop, counting as their final moment, the couple gazes at the sky and finally jumps from the building. However, Trinity realizes she has got Neo’s powers to fly and both of them successfully make an escape. After coming out of the pod, the Analyst tells them that it was impossible to reset the Matrix without their source code.

In the end, Analyst loses his power to control the Matrix and it gets handed over to Neo and Trinity. They decide to mark the beginning of this simulated reality by painting the sky in the color of rainbow.

