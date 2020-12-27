The Masked Singer United kingdom: Which celebs have been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer United kingdom has created a triumphant return on ITV, bringing with it charming musical performances by stars dressed as completely nonsensical figures, from a Sausage to a Badger.

Season two of the hit expertise demonstrate aired on Boxing Day, with comic Mo Gilligan signing up for Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross on the panel as Joel Dommett resumed presenting responsibilities.

For the very first instalment of the competition, Robin went up against Alien, Swan faced Dragon and Sausage competed with Badger, with the duty resting on the masked studio audience to choose who would finish up in the bottom 3.

Soon after Alien, Swan and Badger wound up in the base a few, the panelists resolved who they wished to keep in the contest, with a person competitor becoming unmasked.

So who is the initial well known face exposed on The Masked Singer United kingdom season two?

Who was discovered in 7 days just one of The Masked Singer?

In the quite first 7 days of the opposition, Alien was eliminated from the levels of competition soon after offering a funky rendition of Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa.

As the singer taken out the head of their costume, musician Sophie Ellis-Bextor was unveiled underneath.

Recalling her time on the present, Sophie claimed that as she was the initially star to depart, she ‘felt like a gymnast who had a great schedule with jumps and twists, who then remaining just after their to start with comedy somersault’.

‘But it’s great – I do my flips and jumps better with my very own head on,’ she added.

The Murder On The Dancefloor shared a post on social media right after her elimination, revealing that her a single-yr-previous son guessed her id while seeing the demonstrate on Boxing Day.

We’ll just have to hold out and see which other superstars are unveiled as the level of competition progresses!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV and is obtainable to look at on desire on ITV Player.

