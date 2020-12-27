The Masked Singer Uk: Michelle Visage addresses id speculation

Michelle Visage has resolved speculation she’s competing on The Masked Singer UK… and we’re even now rather convinced she could be on the exhibit.

Tonight, the 2nd series of The Masked Singer British isles introduced on ITV, with costumed competitors which include Robin, Sausage and Badger getting portion.

Twitter was instantaneously flooded with guesses in excess of who the singers having to the phase could be, with a lot of assuming Robin is JLS singer Aston Merrygold.

A different famed person who arrived up in dialogue was Michelle, with viewers postulating that she could be at the rear of the masks of possibly Swan or Dragon, who went head to head in the 2nd spherical.

To increase even much more gas to the dialogue, the RuPaul’s Drag Race decide made a decision to join in the discussion.

In a publish shared on Twitter, she wrote: ‘according to twitter i am a dragon swan.’

in accordance to twitter i am a dragon swan — michelle visage (@michellevisage) December 26, 2020

Is this a clearcut signal Michelle isn’t on the programme… or the complete opposite?

Michelle does have a historical past in tunes, owning been a member of bands Seduction and The S.O.U.L. S.Y.S.T.E.M. in the 1990s.

What is a lot more, in the introduction for Swan, the singer was demonstrated standing in the center of a ballroom dancefloor.

This could website link to Michelle’s time on Strictly final 12 months, when she achieved week nine with her experienced dance spouse Giovanni Pernice.

A number of Twitter people commented on Michelle’s tweet expressing their hope that she is discovered to be starring in the level of competition.

‘Guessing and hoping you’re Swan,’ a person man or woman claimed, although a further responded: ‘You’re such a tease.’

Additional: Michelle Visage



Even though it stays to be observed if Michelle is on The Masked Singer British isles, a single superstar verified to have taken portion is Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who was unmasked in the to start with episode just after carrying out as Alien.

Sophie extra that she has no concept who any of the other superstars are. So do not go expecting any confirmation Michelle is on the show whenever soon!

The Masked Singer airs on ITV and is obtainable to watch on demand from customers on ITV Participant.

Acquired a story?

If you have obtained a superstar story, video clip or photographs get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment staff by emailing us [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Post Things site – we’d love to hear from you.

Extra : The Masked Singer Uk: 1st contestant disclosed as Alien leaves the opposition

A lot more : The Masked Singer United kingdom: Admirers persuaded Robin is Aston Merrygold from JLS